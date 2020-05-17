& # 39; FABRIC toes & # 39 ;, other rashes latest possible signs of coronavirus

Skin doctors are suddenly looking at many toes, either by email or video visit, as concern grows that for some people, a COVID-19 sign may appear in an unusual location.

Boston dermatologist Esther Freeman expected to see skin discomfort as the pandemic developed – various types of rashes occur when people become seriously ill from other viruses.

"But I didn't expect it to be toes," said Freeman of Massachusetts General Hospital, who has seen more fingers through telemedicine in recent weeks than in his entire career.

They are called "COOLED toes," red, sore, and sometimes itchy toes that look like chilblains, something doctors typically see on the feet and hands of people who have spent a long time in the hospital. outdoors in the cold.

Don't rush to the emergency room if your toes are the only concern, said the American Academy of Dermatology.

Earlier this month, it issued a notice that a telemedicine check is the first step for people who wonder if they have "COOL toes,quot; and have no other reason to receive urgent care. Doctors must decide whether the patient should stay home or be tested.

The most common symptoms of coronavirus are fever, dry cough, and shortness of breath, and some people are contagious even though they never experience symptoms. But as this puzzling virus continues to spread, less common symptoms are reported, such as loss of smell, vomiting, and diarrhea, and increasingly, a variety of skin problems.

In a report, dermatologists evaluated 88 patients with COVID-19 at an Italian hospital and found that 1 in 5 had some type of skin symptom, mainly red rashes on the trunk. In another, Spanish doctors reported a series of 375 confirmed virus patients with a variety of skin ailments, from hives to chickenpox-like lesions and inflammation of the toes.

Images of reddened toes and rashes on all social media and doctor chat groups “have already allowed dermatologists to quickly recognize the signs of the skin. Now is the time for rigorous science ”to understand the link, wrote Dr. Kanade Shinkai of the University of California, San Francisco in a recent JAMA Dermatology editorial.

Boston's Freeman runs an international COVID-19 registry for doctors to report cases of skin symptoms possibly related to the virus. Of the 500 reports since the end of March, about half are chilblain-like spots on the feet, he said.

Chilblains, what doctors call "horn,quot;, are an inflammatory reaction. When pernio-type reactions appear in patients infected with coronavirus is one of the many mysteries. For some people, it is the first or even the only symptom they notice. Others see the toe problem at the same time or even a few weeks after experiencing more common and severe COVID-19 symptoms.

It's also appearing in young people, according to Dr. Amy Paller of Northwestern University, who is part of a pediatric dermatology registry that also collects images of patients' toes.

Among the theories: Is it just inflammation caused by an infection instead of a cold? Does the virus irritate the lining of blood vessels in the skin, or perhaps it causes microscopic blood clots?

"The public health message is not to panic," Freeman said, noting that most of the toe patients he has seen have not become seriously ill.

Are they contagious? "We can't tell just by looking at our toes," he said. Other medical conditions, such as lupus, can cause similar stitches, another reason why doctors should look at each patient's overall health and next steps for testing or other needed care.