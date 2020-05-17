29 new deaths and 694 new confirmed cases – Up News Info

On Sunday, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 29 new deaths and 694 new cases of COVID-19. Of those who died, 16 had underlying health conditions, including 14 people over the age of 65.

As of today, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health identified 37,974 positive cases of coronavirus in all areas of Los Angeles County with a total of 1,821 deaths.

Earlier this week, the Health Officer Order allowed retailers to pick up and drop off only on the sidewalk. The reopening of manufacturing and logistics businesses supplying retail businesses has also been allowed. Before the reopening, retailers and manufacturers had to prepare, implement, and publish their plan to comply with the directives, including the social distancing practice that protects both employees and their customers.

In addition, certain recreational facilities, community gardens, and beaches for active recreation are now open under social distancing guidelines. Everyone should also wear face covers.