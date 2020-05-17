29 new coronavirus-related deaths, 694 new confirmed cases in Los Angeles County – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Twenty-nine new coronavirus-related deaths and 694 new cases have been confirmed in Los Angeles County as of Sunday, authorities said.

To date, there have been a total of 37,974 cases of coronavirus in Los Angeles County and 1,821 deaths, with 92% of deaths occurring among people who had underlying health conditions.

16% of positive cases have had to be hospitalized at some point. Of the 1,648 people remain hospitalized, 45% are on ventilators or in the intensive care unit.

These numbers were confirmed as restrictions are beginning to ease across the county.

Retailers and manufacturers, certain recreational facilities and beaches were able to reopen with some limitations as a result of a new Health Officer Order issued earlier this week.

Health officials continue to encourage people to stay physically distant and practice proper hygiene practices, especially those especially vulnerable to severe symptoms.

"More people will leave their homes now that we are in the early stages of our recovery journey, and this means that there will be more possibilities of coming into contact with asymptomatic people infected with COVID-19," said county health director Barbara Ferrer. . "If you have an underlying health condition, such as chronic lung disease, asthma, a serious heart condition, HIV, or another condition that affects your immune system, it is so important that you continue to do your best to stay home as much as possible, Avoid close contact with other people, and if you start to feel ill, contact your provider right away. It's also a good idea to talk to employers and friends and let them know that you have an increased risk of getting seriously ill from COVID-19. "

Los Angeles County is currently in stage two of the Five-Stage Recovery Roadmap.