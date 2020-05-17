23 of the worst-season TV shows according to fans

%MINIFYHTML103d3611ca4f07ff2951bc6207aa68fb16%
Warning: There are mild spoilers for most of these shows in this post!
one)
The final season of pretty Little Liars because the twin story did NOT make sense.
2)
Season 5 of Teen Wolf I tried to do too much.
3)
Season 4 of Community deserves a change because Dan Harmon left.
4)
The last season of Buffy the Vampire Slayer It was not the same as the rest of the show.
5)
The final season of game of Thrones he abandoned all character development that the rest of the seasons accumulated.
6)
Season 2 of Friday night lights he derailed with the entire murder plot.
7)
Season 9 of American horror story It was cheesy.
8)
When Michael left The officeIt was downhill, but especially in Season 9 because Pete and Clark just weren't working.
9)
The final season of Scrubs It was terrible because the end of Season 8 should have been the true end of the series.
10)
Season 8 of That 70's show was ruined by the fact that Eric left.
eleven)
The last season of House of cards It was weak because Frank's story arc was unsatisfactory.
12)
The o.c. Season 3 because Marissa was killed.
13)
The first season of Parks and Rec. just like the final season is kind of a blegh: the first season really didn't have an address and the last season wasn't that much fun.
14)
The final season of How i met your mother It was a great disappointment.
fifteen.
Seasons 3 and 4 of Heroes they weren't good because it got too complicated.
sixteen.
Riverdale Seasons 2 and 3 went from being pretty poor to crazy over the top.
17)
Vampire Diaries Season 7 when Elena left the show.
18)
A year in the life: Gilmore Girls they failed because they made Rory extremely unpleasant.
19)
Season 7 of New girl fell to the point of being lame.
twenty)
Supernatural Season 7 was a disappointment because they killed Bobby.
twenty-one)
Season 8 of Right handed – Deb-Dexter's incest subplot was terrifying.
22)
Season 4 of Gossip Girl It spiraled down after Serena started sleeping with her teacher.
2. 3)
And finally, the last season of Modern Family because it got too ridiculous and predictable.
Some presentations have been edited for length and / or clarity.
TV and cinema
