23 of the worst-season TV shows according to fans

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>23 of the worst-season TV shows according to fans
%MINIFYHTML103d3611ca4f07ff2951bc6207aa68fb16%

Warning: There are mild spoilers for most of these shows in this post!

one)

The final season of pretty Little Liars because the twin story did NOT make sense.

A B C

"The last season of pretty Little Liars. This show was very successful until they ruined the last season by introducing completely new story lines and irrelevant characters to end the series. "

—Steph16hey

Season 7 of pretty Little Liars. The story of the evil twin was not only repetitive, it was pointless. Adding a five-year gap made it awkward, and the way they tied up loose ends was just sloppy. "

—Mrs_reena

2)

Season 5 of Teen Wolf I tried to do too much.

MTV

"They tried to do too much in my opinion! Separately, all of the threats from that season are good – the fearsome medics, the beast, the chimeras – but all in all it was a little difficult to follow, and the fearsome medics fell flat out due to it's a shame because they looked really cool. "

—Irbyderpderp

3)

Season 4 of Community deserves a change because Dan Harmon left.

NBC

Season 4 of Community: the year of gas leak. Dan Harmon was taken away and the show lost its magic. But when Harmon returned for season 5, the show was great again. "

—Aaronw31

4)

The last season of Buffy the Vampire Slayer It was not the same as the rest of the show.

WB

"The final season of Buffy the Vampire Slayer! It didn't feel the same as the rest of the show and it could have been done that much better. "

—Ladybugkaitlyn1989

"I appreciate the girls' power vibes, but the Willow and Kennedy story killed him for me (Team Tara to the end) along with all of Giles / Robin Wood's random nonsense. There was too much, and Buffy herself pulled back. seat for action. "

—Sydney29

5)

The final season of game of Thrones he abandoned all character development that the rest of the seasons accumulated.

HBO

"GAME. OF. THRONES They completely messed up some of the most iconic characters (Daenerys and Jaime especially), made the ultimate hero look boring (Jon Snow and his also iconic "Idunwanit,quot;). He was rushed, and the decisions seemed reckless, impulsive, and out of place. He really deserved more time, a better pace, and decent writing. A really disappointing ending to a TV show masterpiece. "

—Valtier

"I'm going to be the thousandth person to say this, but game of Thrones. It was heartbreaking and completely irritating to suffer that last season. They completely abandoned the character arcs that had developed during the previous seasons, the finale was rushed, many loose ends remained. It was horrendous. I could rant about this for hours. "

—Teijazan

6)

Season 2 of Friday night lights he derailed with the entire murder plot.

CW

Season 2 of Friday night lights. The first season is perfection. I loved it and then season two was just crap with terrible plots, especially Landry / Tyra covering up a murder plot. I stopped looking after the second season. Fortunately, a friend told me to try the subsequent seasons, and I'm so glad I did because they were great, too. It would have been the perfect TV series if it weren't for the horrible second season. "

—A4af1829d4

7)

Season 9 of American horror story It was cheesy.

FX

Season 9 of American horror story. It was ridiculously cheesy and the fear factor was at its lowest point. It was a clear homage to the horror of the 80s but extremely cheesy. It could have been much more terrifying. The performance is rarely worth watching. They have a great cast. Maybe it's the writing or the story as a whole. Who knows. I watched AHS so creepy, pushing my threshold of blood and horror. Now I'm already preparing for disappointment for next season. "

—Cocopa

8)

When Michael left The officeIt was downhill, but especially in Season 9 because Pete and Clark just weren't working.

NBC

Season 9 of The office! I shuddered so much when the boom microphone boy kept hitting Pam and because the writers tried to shake the boat from their marriage. The full story of the rotating regional managers had also passed its prime at this point and she felt forced. Also, Pete and Clark's presentation felt like a last ditch effort to generate something new in the series. love The officebut the last season really disappointed me. "

—Bookieburns

"The office after Michael left. It just wasn't the same and they introduced too many new characters. Also, Andy (who was one of my favorites) went from being spontaneous to being crazy. "

—Melonypanda

9)

The final season of Scrubs It was terrible because the end of Season 8 should have been the true end of the series.

A B C

Season 9 of Scrubs! Currently, I refuse to acknowledge its existence. When I watch the series again, I stop after season 8. "

—Ashleyp459897ecc

"The so-called Season 9 of Scrubs. There is a reason why fans refer to the end of season 8 as the end of the series. "

—Troni23

10)

Season 8 of That 70's show was ruined by the fact that Eric left.

FOX

"That 70's show Season 8. Add Randy to & # 39; replace & # 39; Eric just didn't work. "

—Sydneym440939d1c

eleven)

The last season of House of cards It was weak because Frank's story arc was unsatisfactory.

Netflix

"House of cards final season (season 6). I understand Kevin Spacey's career is over, but they really should have brought him back, at least for a few episodes, just to wrap up the Frank story arc. How they wrote it was disappointing and unsatisfactory. It was a weak season in a strong series! "

—Mrsandman29

12)

The o.c. Season 3 because Marissa was killed.

13)

%MINIFYHTML103d3611ca4f07ff2951bc6207aa68fb17%

The first season of Parks and Rec. just like the final season is kind of a blegh: the first season really didn't have an address and the last season wasn't that much fun.

NBC

"Love Parks and Recreation, but the first season was just bad. It definitely deserves a change. "

—Anjaxmiller

"The first season of Parks and Rec.. It seemed like they had no idea where they were going with that at the time. A little sloppy. "

—Joel19982

"A kind of controversial opinion, but the last season of Parks and Rec.. The ending was perfectly done, but the rest was just a … blegh. It wasn't that funny and it felt too strange that Ron and Leslie hated each other. I usually skip to the end of the Unity Concert when I look back Parks and Rec."

—Giav41cc6e5b0

14)

The final season of How i met your mother It was a great disappointment.

CBS

"The last season of Anthem. Barney and Robin were married and married and then divorced. And Ted's wife, the mother, was dead the whole time! Just stupid. "

—Joel19982

fifteen.

Seasons 3 and 4 of Heroes they weren't good because it got too complicated.

NBC

"Heroes Seasons 3 and 4. Season 1 was fantastic, and season 2 was generally good. But in seasons 3 and 4, the writers kept adding too many characters, complicating or adding ridiculous snippets to the subplots, and trying to make each episode a shocking or revealing plot twist instead of focusing on two or three main stories and develop character development. "

—Mrsandman29

sixteen.

Riverdale Seasons 2 and 3 went from being pretty poor to crazy over the top.

CW

"Riverdale Season 2 paved the way to make season 3 bad, like splitting the four cores into their own stories. Archie made bad decisions and was poorly integrated into the main plot. Hiram is an invincible shower, largely ignoring the recurring cast and inconsistent plot. The Black Hood reveal is based on a continuity error! The season started on a good note, with KJ Apa performing one of his best performances of the entire show, but that could have been explored much better. There is a story behind Black Hood in which his activities Riverdale joked but did not follow (the trucker of the episode & # 39; Tales of the dark side & # 39; which makes a great impression despite revealing very little about himself, for example). The ingredients for something good are there, but the writers made the wrong recipe. "

—Jbmasta

"The third season was overdone and too crazy!"

—Bugheadisthebest

17)

Vampire Diaries Season 7 when Elena left the show.

CW

"Season 7 and 8 of Vampire Diaries. Especially season 7 because Elena (Nina Dobrev) was taken off the show and the season was really boring without her. Season 8 also because I didn't enjoy mermaids. One of the worst things they did! The show is good and I always see it, but I stop at the end of season 6. "

—Lirioscandón34

18)

A year in the life: Gilmore Girls they failed because they made Rory extremely unpleasant.

Netflix

Season 8 of Gilmore Girls, also know as A year in life. It had a lot of potential for a fandom chewing for more. But aside from Emily's story, they totally ruined it. Rory as a character was the biggest victim. She became completely unfriendly. They took their character's worst traits up to an 11. All others were neglected, with Lorelai caught in a midlife crisis and Paris ignored half the time. If the writers had been restricted just a little bit, the season might have recaptured the show that people are homesick for (the Hamilton-esque musical would have been something that a previous season would show snippets, rather than an entire episode) and showed why people love the characters. "

—Jbmasta

19)

Season 7 of New girl fell to the point of being lame.

FOX

"It wasn't that bad … but it was yesterday when I realized that's it! Netflix never aired Season 7 in my country, and I was convinced that I missed a few episodes when I watched the final season. I spent all of this Time thinking there was so much more to Season 7 than there was. Imagine my disappointment when I find out the truth! Super lame ending for one of my favorite shows! "

—Purple Paper Plane

twenty)

Supernatural Season 7 was a disappointment because they killed Bobby.

CW

"Supernatural Season 7. I mean, Leviathans? For real? They spent half of the season hidden and without the Impala, which is important to Dean. On top of that, they killed Bobby that season, which was absolutely overwhelming. It was just a shitty show. "

—Arieus84

twenty-one)

Season 8 of Right handed – Deb-Dexter's incest subplot was terrifying.

Show time

"Redo the final season of Right handed. Deb-Dexter's entire incest subplot was totally worth it, the villains and other subplots weren't as strong as in past seasons, and almost the entire universe loathed the end of the season and Dexter's fate. "

—Mrsandman29

22)

Season 4 of Gossip Girl It spiraled down after Serena started sleeping with her teacher.

CW

Season 4 of Gossip Girl. I swear if I hear the word "affidavit,quot; one more time, I was going to scream. Serena was sleeping with her teacher, they arrested him and the whole season he went downhill from there. Neither argument related well. It was all over the place. "

—Lauren812lauren

2. 3)

And finally, the last season of Modern Family because it got too ridiculous and predictable.

A B C

"LOVE Modern Family, but the last season was exceptionally weak. The plot lines were too ridiculous but still predictable. I understand that they had been running for 10 years and were running out of options, but it also seemed that they were flaunting their popularity and money with guest stars and new stylish sets. "

—Sydneyd4f0abfd98

Want to appear in similar posts? Follow the community on Facebook and Twitter!

Some presentations have been edited for length and / or clarity.

TV and cinema

Receive all the best moments of pop culture and entertainment in your inbox.

%MINIFYHTML103d3611ca4f07ff2951bc6207aa68fb18%

%MINIFYHTML103d3611ca4f07ff2951bc6207aa68fb19%

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here