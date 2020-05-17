2020 football is still possible for SJSU Spartans, 2 other Big Cal State teams – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN DIEGO (AP) – California State University's system plan for an almost virtual fall semester due to the coronavirus pandemic doesn't necessarily close the door on soccer at its three schools that play at the distant Mountain West Conference.

The state of San Diego is looking for soccer players to return to campus no earlier than July 7 and is making plans to play the season as scheduled, sports director John David Wicker said.

SDSU continues because it provides for a fall schedule that includes a hybrid class model, in which some students will be on campus for in-person instruction, such as labs, while other classes will be conducted online.

NCAA President Mark Emmert recently said that campuses must be open "one way or another,quot; to have sports this fall.

Wicker said SDSU had been planning a hybrid model, no matter what, and feels that CSU Chancellor Timothy White's announcement was misinterpreted by some people who thought fall sports would be canceled.

"We are going to have students on campus," said Wicker.

July 7 is the target date to bring soccer players back because it is the start of the second summer session.

SDSU will open the season at home against FCS Sacramento State on September 5.

"We are going to plan that we are going to play our first soccer game as scheduled," Wicker said. "I don't think anyone can answer that question with 100% certainty, but let's plan.

"Again, I think we are going to play our schedule. We have contracts. One of the difficult things is that 41 states have an FBS team in their state. Will the 41 states be at the same location on August 29 or 5? Those are the kinds of questions that will need to be addressed as we get closer to the season. ”

SDSU has assembled a task force to figure out how it could house and feed athletes while meeting all safety parameters, in hopes of having a plan by the end of this month.

The school has also begun to explore how it could safely house fans within social distancing guidelines, if fans can attend games at the 70,000-seat SDCCU stadium. He mentioned that the Miami Dolphins are making plans to allow perhaps 15,000 fans at the 65,000-seat Hard Rock Stadium, if fans can attend NFL games.

Wicker still doesn't know how many fans they could afford. It could be a blessing that SDSU is still stuck playing at the decrepit stadium, which it plans to replace with a 35,000-seat, $ 310 million stadium by 2022.

"You won't hear me say that the SDCCU Stadium is a benefit to SDSU football often, but with 70,000 seats and 100 suites, it could be beneficial to us," Wicker said. "We can spread to people who want to come to games. We have a large parking lot. "

Wicker and his counterpart in Fresno state, Mountain West's rival Terry Tumey, say every school in the country has to plan what it thinks it can do in the fall.

"No one knows for sure what the fall will bring," Wicker said. “We have to make the best decisions based on facts that we can. Each FBS school will have to try to find out: "When can I bring the students back, when can we start training, when can we start contacting each other, when can we play, when can we have fans at the stadium?"

Mountain West includes 12 schools in eight states. The third league school in California, San Jose State, said in a statement that it continues to work on time.

"It will be a great game of chess as we go through this," Wicker said.

If there is a football season, SDSU will most likely have other fall sports as long as it is safe for athletes, although its seasons will surely be altered, Wicker said.

The picture is unclear even to the greats in the Pac-12, who has argued that their schools play an 11-game regular season solely against conference opponents. California has studied the possibility of conducting preseason training outside the Bay Area if there are restrictions that do not allow the Golden Bears to camp on campus.

It is equally uncertain across the country. Defending national champion LSU plans to have soccer players on campus on June 1. Many other schools are much more cautious and pessimistic.

Tumey of Fresno State, who was a defensive lineman at UCLA in the mid-1980s, said it is too early to determine when athletes could return to campus. He said that the safety of the community, the players and the support staff is paramount.

Tumey has been speaking to his counterparts within the state and MWC, as well as in non-conference schools during soccer time.

"There has been a feeling of, I don't know how to say it, despair when it comes to," Are you going to play or not? "We have not had that kind of interaction; more than an understanding of transparency in terms of where we are and what is happening on their campus, and we ask the same of them. The more we can share information between institutions, the more conducive it will be to our possible re-entry into what a fall athletic campaign might look like. ”

The Division II California Collegiate Athletic Association, whose 12 schools are all in the CSU system, suspended all NCAA competitions during the fall semester, hoping that all teams compete in the spring.

In Division II, "the student comes first before the athlete, so he will be treated as the usual student body in that case," said Commissioner Mitch Cox. "Obviously, the state of San Diego, the state of Fresno and the state of San José are under different pressure than ours. Other states are involved. Our advantage is that our schools are part of the same system, so we can make some unified decisions. "

