2 tornadoes confirmed in North Texas by Saturday's storms – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

(CBSDFW.COM) – Along with several inches of rain accumulated in North Texas between Friday night and early Sunday, two tornadoes occurred in East North Texas on Saturday afternoon.

The first tornado landed on the west side of Malakoff, south of Highway 31, in a residential area west of the post office. Rated as EF-1 by the National Weather Service, this tornado had maximum winds of 100 mph.

It lay on the ground for just over a mile and was 150 yards wide. But it was very brief, landing around 12:36 p.m. and dissipating two minutes later. In those two minutes, he managed to cause significant damage to trees, roofs, cars, nursing homes, and various buildings.

The second tornado landed in southwest Van Zandt County, approximately three miles northeast of Mabank. Rated as EF-0 by the National Weather Service, this tornado had maximum winds of 85 mph.

It lay on the ground for just over two miles, and was 250 yards wide. The tornado moved westward along County Road 2719, causing damage to trees and power lines along with damage to the roof of several mobile homes and some farm outbuildings. The tornado was on the ground for three minutes, finally dissipating near the intersection of Kaufman County Road 4007 and Farm to Market Road 90.

Both tornadoes were unusual due to the fact that they formed and generally moved westward, which is unusual for most tornadoes in North Texas in May.