In a career packed with highlights, one of Michael's most memorable moments in Jordan was in the 1997 NBA Finals, when he pushed the Chicago Bulls visiting the Utah Jazz in a crucial Game 5 that set him up for his fifth championship. In what would become known as the "Flu Game," Jordan scored 38 points in a 90-88 victory despite suffering from some form of illness that seemed to leave him with much less force.

In fact, the only thing in Jordan's legendary performance that could be described as "100%" is his lifelong personal trainer's certainty that the real culprit was a late-night pizza order.

"One hundred percent was food poisoning, 100%," coach Tim Grover said this week on the "Pardon My Take,quot; podcast. "But it obviously sounds better to be the,quot; Flu Game "than the,quot; Food Poisoning Game. "

As Grover recalled in that podcast and later in another, TNT's "The Steam Room,quot; was with Jordan at a hotel in Park City, Utah, where the Bulls stayed for their road games in the Finals against the Jazz. The night before Game 5, sometime after all the restaurants had closed, and after what he said was the hotel closing at approximately 9 p.m. For room service Jordan was hungry.

Grover said he ordered a pizza, and five people came to deliver it to Jordan's room.

"By then, everyone knew what room Michael was in, because we had already been there for a while," Grover said.

That triggered Grover's alarms, who told Jordan, "I have a bad feeling about this," only to have Jordan dismiss his concerns.

Grover said that of the several people in the hotel room at the time, including himself and a couple of security guards, no one else ate the pizza, except for the Bulls star. He said Jordan showed no signs of illness beforehand.

However, at around 3 a.m., Grover said he was called to Jordan's room and found that his highest-profile client "literally curled up in a fetal position."

"I don't know of any flu that can hit you that fast, but I know how fast food poisoning can hit you," he said, before remembering that he advised Jordan to vomit and then hydrate as much as possible.

"Just stand me up. I'll do the rest, "said Jordan, according to the coach.

Grover said his advice to Jordan for Game 5 was: "If you're going to play, you have to move on… The worst thing that could happen is that you go out and rest for a long period of time."

%MINIFYHTML70c552c55464d53b6076b797d4c9559915%

Indeed, Jordan recorded 44:17 on-court time, his fourth-biggest in any playoff game that year, while adding seven rebounds, five assists and three steals to his 38 points. His shot of 13 of 27 included a triple with less than 30 seconds to play that definitely put the Bulls ahead.

"That was probably the most difficult thing I've ever done," Jordan said later. "I almost played pass out just to win a basketball game."

Of his late-night state of being in his hotel room, Jordan said in 2004, according to ESPN: “I was scared; I didn't know what was happening to me. . . . I felt partially paralyzed. "

In a 2011 interview with ESPN, former Bulls coach Phil Jackson said guard Ron Harper also "always said it was bad pizza."

Most recently, Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, a Jordan teammate in Chicago during the 1996-1998 championship races, said a player in Jordan's condition would now be prevented from speaking.

"We are not taking advantage of that opportunity today," Kerr said on the "Runnin’ Plays "podcast this month. "I guarantee you. If that happened to Steph (Curry) or Klay (Thompson) or any of our players, we are in no way dealing with that. "

"(Jordan) had an IV in the shooting," Kerr recalled. "We were at a high school in Park City, 45 minutes outside of Salt Lake, for that Finals game, and. . . He could barely move. "

A different theory that has been raised in the past suggests that Jordan's performance in Game 5 should really be called the "Hangover Game," but Grover rejected it in 2013.

"I was with him 24 hours a day, 7 days a week throughout the process, and we were definitely not going out, we were definitely not going to party," Grover said of Jordan. "… You work too hard to get that close, (where) only one team wins the championship, and Michael is the top competitor, he will never put him in a situation where he cannot achieve the goal."