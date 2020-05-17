17 virtual celebrity graduation speeches that put a smile on my face

"We are all ready for the class of 2020 to change the world."

one]

Oprah Winfrey: "Although there may not have been pomp due to our circumstances, a class of graduates has never been called to step into the future with more purpose, vision, passion, energy and hope."

2]

Timothée Chalamet: "I am joined by this year's 2020 graduates from LaGuardia High School, who are behind me to thank the teachers who inspire us. I want to shout out three of mine: Mr. Lobenhofer, Mrs. Faison, and Mrs. Lawton. Thank you for your courageous efforts to teach me the art of statistics. Thank you for everything. "

SpringHill Entertainment

You can see Timothée's full speech here.

3]

Selena Gomez: "It's okay to not know what to do with the rest of your life. It's a journey to find your direction or your passions, so don't be frustrated by the mistakes and setbacks that happen to all of us."

Facebook

You can watch Selena's full speech here.

4]

Miley Cyrus: "I am truly honored to celebrate each and every one of you in your senior year of high school and college and all that you have accomplished."

5]

Zendaya: "Fortunately, being a senior is much more than your last year. It is every moment, from the day you were born, until now. The little ones, those who change life, all join to make you: the class of 2020. "

SpringHill Entertainment

You can watch Zendaya's full speech here.

6]

Barack Obama: "If you listen to the truth that is within you, even when it is difficult, even when it is inconvenient, people will notice it. They will gravitate towards you. And you will be part of the solution instead of the problem."

SpringHill Entertainment

You can see Obama's full speech here.

7]

Awkwafina: "I made mistakes and you are going to make mistakes. You are supposed to. This is how this all works."

Facebook

"Just keep hauling trucks, keep moving, move to the moon, not metal microwaves, not even a small spoon."

You can watch Awkwafina's full speech here.

8]

Tom Hanks: "You will have passed the time of great sacrifice and great need, and no one will be more prepared to resume our measure of normality than you, the chosen ones."

Watch this video on YouTube

youtube.com

"Now the future is always uncertain, but we who celebrate what you have done, celebrate all your achievements, we are sure of one thing on this day: you will not disappoint us."

9]

Cardi B: "Do not let any coronavirus, nothing will take away this special moment,quot;.

Facebook

"It is more than a diploma. It is more than a graduation. It is knowledge. It is knowing that you took it, that you spent those difficult nights studying."

You can see Cardi's full speech here.

10]

Simone Biles: "I know that you are missing what was supposed to be your medal ceremony, but that ceremony does not change anything: you have already won."

Class of 2020, @Simone_Biles is here to guide you through your victory lap, reminding you that you don't need a medal to feel accomplished, you've already won! Celebrate # Graduation2020

eleven]

Yara Shahidi: "The entire world is witnessing the incredible superpowers of our generation."

SpringHill Entertainment

"I am very proud to be in community with all of you, the class of 2020. Let's continue learning together."

You can see Yara's full speech here.

12]

David Dobrik: "My dad told me … whatever you do, do the best you can. Make a 100% effort in everything you set your mind to and I promise that everything will turn out well."

Words of wisdom from the father of # DavidDobrik: Strive! 💪 Watch # Graduation2020 TOMORROW at 11a PT / 2p ET only on Facebook.

Words of wisdom from the father of # DavidDobrik: Strive! 💪
Watch # Graduation2020 TOMORROW at 11a PT / 2p ET only on Facebook.

13]

Kristen Bell: "You will remember the friendships you forged, the peaks of trust, the teachers who made an impact. You will remember each and every love, both lost and found. Nothing, not even the coronavirus, can take that away from you."

One of our all-time favorites, @KristenBell is here to give you all of his wisdom and remind you that it's not just about the achievement itself, but the journey to get there that you will always remember. So give yourself a pat in the class of 2020, you did it! # Graduation2020

One of our all-time favorites, @KristenBell is here to give you all of his wisdom and remind you that it's not just about the achievement itself, but the journey to get there that you will always remember. So give yourself a pat in the class of 2020, you did it! # Graduation2020

fifteen.

Malala Yousafzai: "Society tries to define us and tries to limit us. So I would say don't listen to that, ignore all that and believe in yourself."

YouTube: SomeGoodNews

You can see Malala's full speech here.

sixteen.

Steven Spielberg: "Dreams are a great test. Dreams will test your resolve. You will know a dream of an impossible dream … it will help you overcome all the obstacles that people and the environment will throw at you."

YouTube: SomeGoodNews

You can watch Steven's full speech here.

17]

LeBron James: "I have no doubt that the class of 2020 will be something really special. After all this, you are prepared for anything. So celebrate, be proud, tonight is for you. We are all ready for class 2020 to change the world. "

SpringHill Entertainment

You can watch LeBron's full speech here.

Congratulations to the class of 2020!

