11 movies that managed to become great television shows

Most movies don't even have a plot that lasts for two hours, let alone has enough gas in the idea tank to power multiple television stations. Even great movies generally have exactly the allotted time to tell the story and move on.

This does not mean that many people have not tried to do small-screen magic with content that worked well, or in some cases, not at all, on the big screen.

That's where the "story by,quot; and "created by,quot; credits start to diverge, of course …

Snowpiercer, which will premiere tonight on TNT, is the latest series adapted from a high-concept multi-episode television movie, though not just any movie. None other than the newly coined Oscar winner Bong joon ho He directed the 2013 film, about a train that traverses endlessly the frozen landscape of the planet that transports the rest of humanity. Which is enough, let's say, to have strict class divisions and a society divided between those who have, those who do not, and those who have the task of keeping the front of the train and the back of the train happy. pull apart.

The program had been in development for several years, but there was no time like stepping on ParasiteThe success, which started in 2019 when it became the first South Korean film to win the Palme d'Or at Cannes, to bring this show to the streets.