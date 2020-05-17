11 firefighters recover after a fire blast in downtown Los Angeles – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Eleven firefighters recovered Sunday after being injured in a blast of fire in downtown Los Angeles.

Firefighters were taken to the USC County Medical Center, where they spent the night to receive treatment for injuries ranging from burns to smoke inhalation. Of the injured, four were placed in the burn intensive care unit, and two required the use of ventilators.

"Most burns appear to be to the upper extremities, to the arms," ​​said Dr. Marc Eckstein, LAFD medical director. "Some of the firefighters have burns on their backs, some have burns on their ears, burns on their hands."

%MINIFYHTML50d900bdda3158c3647a7d168959d4e415%

"We don't see any evidence of explosion injury, which is very, very good," the doctor said. “All the firefighters were awake and alert when they arrived. The ones that were placed on ventilators were made to protect their airways, which showed an early degree of swelling. "

The fire broke out just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the city's toy district.

Firefighters who responded from Station 9 were on the roof of the building fighting the fire when a commander ordered everyone to evacuate over concerns related to the smoke emanating from it. Soon after, an explosion occurred that injured the eleven firefighters. A May call was issued, resulting in the response of more than 200 firefighters from across the city.

The fire scene "appears to be a supplier for those who produce butane honey oil," said LAFD captain Erik Scott.

%MINIFYHTML50d900bdda3158c3647a7d168959d4e416%

The cause of the fire and explosion are still under investigation. All eleven firefighters are expected to survive.