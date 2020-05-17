11 firefighters injured after explosion, downtown Los Angeles fire – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Eleven firefighters were injured in a fire and explosion in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday night.

As of Sunday afternoon, three were released and eight remain hospitalized.

The incident, which occurred in the city's Toy District, started with a fire that was first reported around 6:26 p.m. Saturday night.

As firefighters responded to the fire inside the building at 327 East Boyd Street, the site of a butane honey oil supplier called Smoke Tokes, there was a "significant explosion," said LAFD Captain Erik Scott.

Eleven firefighters were injured in the fire and the subsequent explosion.

"After the explosion, the fire intensified absolutely and shot 30 feet like a blowtorch right on the way out," Scott said.

The injured firefighters were transported to the USC County Medical Center to be treated for burns and smoke inhalation.

Two firefighters were put on fans and four were sent to the burn intensive care unit.

%MINIFYHTML939e6a54cbf4b1687d52ae9e0ce7431217%

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said he is praying for the injured as they continue to be monitored by doctors, tweeting Saturday night: “Our hearts go out to loved ones and first responders. We keep you in our prayers. "

Tonight 11 @LAFD Firefighters were injured fighting a fire in downtown Los Angeles. They are all being treated for their injuries and in stable condition at this time. Our hearts go out to loved ones and first responders. We keep you in our prayers. pic.twitter.com/RRoUNPgLBt – MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) May 17, 2020

The LAFD said the heat from the fire was so intense that it melted through the hulls and charred some of the fire trucks.

There were several emergency response teams at the scene of the fire, including more than 230 firefighters.

A medical treatment center was also established nearby.

Flames and smoke could still be seen coming from the buildings after 7:30 p.m., about an hour after the initial report.

LAFD said the fire was shot down just after 8 p.m.

Federal agencies, arson investigators and the LAPD Division of Major Crimes are part of the investigation to determine the cause.