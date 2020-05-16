Zendaya salutes her mother during virtual graduation

Zendaya is celebrating the class of 2020!

On Saturday night, the Euphoria the star participated in Graduating together: America honors 2020 high school class. The event was curated by Lebron James in collaboration with high school students and educators in the United States.

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, stars take time to honor graduates. On Saturday night, Zendaya joined LeBron, president. Barack Obama, Delivering the start message, Pharrell Williams, the Jonas brothers, Timothée Chalamet, ITS., Kevin Hart, Alicia Keys, Lena Waithe, Megan Rapinoe, Maren morrisand Olivia Wilde for special graduation.

Graduating together: America honors 2020 high school class it aired simultaneously without commercials to more than 30 broadcast and broadcast partners across the United States, including NBC, CBS, ABC, and Fox.

"Hello class of 2020," Zendaya said in her video message to graduates. "I just want to congratulate all the teachers out there. My mother is a teacher, so I know how hard they are working."