Women's contributions to Covid-19 research are being ignored

Image: Getty %MINIFYHTML482423d3947029e57a2a3aeb58a01e4a15%

As if another reminder was needed, covid-19 has shown, Time and againthat women are very often those who keep all running during times of crisis (and also during all other times) It is also proven that, despite the fact that women are visible on the front line, and women report the large number of hours they work both for their jobs and for in service of keeping their home life in order, most people will still lean back to focus the work and men's experiences. Especially when it comes to women in science who are working directly on issues related to covid-19.

In Higher education times, 35 women working in STEM fields are co-authors of a Article detailing the countless ways in which women, particularly women of color are doing necessary life-saving work, only to be inspected by men who are often less experienced and less understood.

Neither epidemiology nor medicine are male-dominated fields, but women are less frequently cited – sometimes not at all – in articles. What's more, the lack of inclusion of leaders of color is surprising and deprives women of scientific minorities of color, particularly because communities of color are most affected by this epidemic. Even within our own institutions, the voices of unskilled men are amplified over female experts because they have been identified through informal male networks, or have entered social media and television interviews and are therefore perceived as "high profile".

The article continues by talking about the fact that many of the men who are being drawn to these high-profile The conversations, often to the exclusion of better-qualified women, are data scientists from technology-focused fields. no public health experience whatsoever, or otherwise successful men who can be leaders in other areas, but are not qualified to be considered experts in the covid-19 subject. Like, thanks, Bill Gates, for your financing but i don't know if i need it I know the person who is lecturing me on best virology practices right now.

%MINIFYHTML482423d3947029e57a2a3aeb58a01e4a16%

Of course, the concern is not just that women are not recognized for the work they are doing, but also for future generations will not be represented in STEM fields, What are they notoriously unfair women to start with.

Not including women's voices in the public discussion of the Covid-19 pandemic is a distortion of reality. Not only does it perpetuate the invisibility of women in science and leadership positions, undermining our ability to be taken seriously as experts and not providing role models for younger women, but it also impacts our careers as we strive to demonstrate the impact of our work to fund agencies, colleagues and recruitment or promotion committees.

TGIF Playlist: Emo Flashback

Although the fact that probably over qualified and over worked women are being examined by less qualified people men are annoying enough already, it's also disappointing that the co-authors of this fully justified article felt compelled to include a justification. After years of working under these conditions and understanding the type of reaction that often accompanies a woman's choice to defend herself, the authors are clear in stating that this is not about being desperate for attention. It is about demanding what is theirs.

This article will no doubt elicit predictable responses: accusations that we are elitist; we have the right to; we have our priorities wrong; we are exaggerating; we are paranoid and it is #NotAllMen. Meanwhile, many of our male colleagues will send us well-meaning private messages of encouragement, asking which women to follow on Twitter. Journalists will ask us who to interview and if we can provide a list of options. The answer is yes, of course. exist lists of expert women; exist lists of authors in scientific articles; and there are academic websites. These exist precisely because we have been fighting for years to progress in science despite patriarchal barriers. We wish we could focus now on fighting Covid-19.

Can you imagine a world where the contributions, efforts and work of women are recognized? and the women who are doing the work can be the people who talk and explain what they have done without them needing take the time to write an article asking for reasonable recognition? Yes me neither. But it sure is good to think about that!