Why people say Ben Affleck is the best boyfriend

Ben Affleck is the best boyfriend? Now that he is sober and in love with Ana de Armas, people are excited about the amount of attention he devotes to her. It is certainly not fair to judge anyone according to their behavior while in the middle of addiction and now that Ben Affleck is living a sober life, people say he is treating Ana wonderfully. Ana de Armas turned 32 on April 30, 2020, and shared beautiful photos of her birthday party, which she spent with Ben Affleck, on her Instagram account. Many fans noticed that Ana was wearing a beautiful ruby ​​ring and some have speculated that it is a temporary engagement ring until she can pick a diamond sparkler with Ben!

What many didn't know is that Ben planned an amazing romantic getaway for his special lady and the two of them were actually at Whisper Rock Ranch, according to the next May 25, 2020 issue of Life & Style magazine. A source spoke to the outlet and spoke about the birthday trip, stating that the area is surrounded by 20 acres of desert and costs $ 650 a night.

The location reportedly offered Ben and Ana the privacy they needed to celebrate their special birthday the way they wanted and without the obstacle of paparazzi approaching their festivities.

The source stated the following.

“Ben and Ana enjoyed long walks, relaxing by the pool, and romantic sunset dinners. They loved spending quality time together, away from all the madness in Los Angeles. "

You can see several photos that Ana de Armas shared with her three million Instagram followers of her birthday getaway below.

Ben even surprised Ana with a birthday pinata! You can watch a video of Ana de Armas's birthday trip to the desert below.

%MINIFYHTMLfe40dc0847274436aeaa72cf54e4f3e115%

What you think? Do you like Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas as a couple? Do you agree with those who say he is the best boyfriend?

Ad %MINIFYHTMLfe40dc0847274436aeaa72cf54e4f3e131% %MINIFYHTMLfe40dc0847274436aeaa72cf54e4f3e131%

Charisse Van Horn is a freelance writer from Tampa Bay. He likes to write about celebrities, entertainment, and fashion. Any reproduction of this article outside of Celebrity Insider will encounter legal action on the part of the writer.



Post views:

3