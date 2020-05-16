When will professional sports return? How close major cities are preparing to reopen to play

When do sports come back? The question is not so easy to answer.

Massachusetts is expected to announce a gradual reopening plan on Monday. On Friday, Marty Walsh said he was willing to reopen Fenway Park and TD Garden to allow the Red Sox, Celtics and Bruins to play at home if their seasons resume. But fans will not be allowed, and the city of Boston must approve the health protocol plans.

While the NFL season is still less than four months away, there is a question whether the Patriots, or any team, will be able to start the regular season in early September.

Running a live sports event, especially one that will air on television, like the Celtics, Bruins, or Red Sox games would, requires a lot of staffing. From the people who run the clubhouse, to the people who collect the cables so the cameramen don't trip over them, to the coaches who help the athletes recover, it's a company.

In their proposal to the players union, MLB owners said they would prefer to play as a team at their local facilities unless local restrictions make this impossible.

So how ready are we to allow sports to come back? We take a look at some of the largest sports cities in North America to assess how prepared they are and what their state officials said about a comeback.

Massachusetts

Massachusetts has banned gatherings of more than 10 people since March.

On May 8, Walsh announced that all the summer festivals and parades in Boston until Labor Day they were canceled. But the order to stay at the state house is slated to rise on Tuesday, when Mass. Will enter a gradual reopening plan.

Foxborough follows state guidelines for reopening, to be announced next week.

NY

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday night that orders to stay home in parts of New York, including NY, would be extended until the end of May.

The city is the epicenter of the outbreak in the United States, and nearly 30,000 people have died in New York alone. Next door neighbor New Jersey, where the Giants and Jets play, has had nearly 10,000 deaths as of Friday.

Cuomo said last month that he could see baseball return this summer, with no fans in the stands.

"Get creative. Try to work it out," he said April 26. "But if players could get paid more than stay at home and the owners would get some revenue versus full closure, why not? I'd love to watch."

Knicks owner James Dolan and Mets chief operating officer Jeff Wilpon are part of a group of business leaders who help advise Cuomo on the opening of the state.

While northern parts of the state are slowly reopening, Buffalo (Bills, Sabers) is not among them because the city has not reached benchmarks in declining cases.

The Patriots are scheduled to travel to Buffalo and East Rutherford in consecutive weeks in early November.

Texas

Texas Governor Greg Abbott lifted the state order to stay home in late April, but Dallas The county, home to the Rangers, Mavericks and Stars, only received their order on Friday.

Lifting the restrictions means that places like shopping malls, libraries, restaurants, and movie theaters can reopen to 25 percent of their capacity.

Texas is among the states mentioned as an option for MLB's plan to restart the baseball season. According to Up News Info, it could join Florida and Arizona as the three "hubs,quot; with other games taking place at spring training venues.

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said this week that he does not intend to allow his team to practice on the team's premises until they have "White House protocol,quot;: the ability to administer COVID-19 tests daily. . Cuban is on President Trump's advisory panel for reopening the country, and said his optimistic and adequate test will take place in a month or two.

On Wednesday, representatives from teams across the state joined a call with Texas Senator John Cornyn, who said the teams wanted to take steps to avoid being sued or "responsible for a public health outbreak,quot; if the games resume.

Houston It is home to three franchises: the Astros, Rockets, and Texans.

Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta is in Abbott's strike force to reopen the state, and said this week that he doesn't think the tests are a hindrance to the NBA in its efforts to return.

Abbott's order to reopen Texas replaces local leaders, but businesses in Houston's Harris County that Abbott cannot return must remain closed until May 20.

California

California is still under a stay-at-home order, but Gov. Gavin Newsom announced earlier this week that the state would begin gradually removing the restrictions. Much of the state is still under the strictest protocol, which limits meetings only to the family.

On Tuesday, the Angels County officials implied that the county, home to the Rams, Chargers, Clippers, Lakers, Dodgers and Kings, would be under a stay-at-home order for at least the next three months, moving more slowly than the rest of the state reopened.

orange county, home to the Angels and the Ducks, has yet to outline its plan for the reopening.

Last week, Newsom said he had been in contact with league officials. in all fields. He said he doesn't believe the games can be played in front of fans until there is a vaccine.

"There are conditions that persist in this state and in this nation that make reopening very, very difficult."

And after MLB plans for a comeback emerged, Newsom refused to commit to teams playing in their own stadiums in the state.

"We will see where we will be in July."

The Patriots are slated to spend a week in Los Angeles in December for back-to-back games against the Chargers and Rams.

In San Diego (Parents), officials seek guidance from the state before lifting local restrictions.

San Francisco, Oakland and San José are still under an order to stay home and intend to follow a plan similar to that of Los Angeles to move more slowly than other regions towards reopening. Shelter-in-place requests are current until at least the end of May.

49ers general manager John Lynch said the team was looking for options when it comes to moving its training camp, which typically takes place in Santa Clara, near Levi's stadium.

Florida

Florida is open for business, Governor Ron DeSantis announced this week, and he wants teams to know they will have a home in the Sunshine State.

"All professional sports are welcome here to practice and play," DeSantis said Wednesday. "What I would say to league commissioners is that if you have a team in an area where they just won't be allowed to operate, we'll find a place for you here in the state of Florida."

Florida has been presented as an option for the MLB restart plan, along with Arizona and Texas. Teams could play in their minor league facilities.

MiamiHowever, he is still under guidelines to stay home until Monday. After 18, some nonessential businesses may open in Miami-Dade County, home of the Marlins, Heat, and Dolphins, and in Broward County, where the Panthers play.

Orlando It has been put forward as an option for MLS, which has proposed a "bubble,quot; containment plan that would require players to gather in Orlando and remain hostage.

In other parts of the state, Jacksonville He has already hosted UFC games. DeSantis declared the sport "essential,quot; last month, allowing the UFC and WWE to organize events in empty arenas.

the tampa bay The area was able to partially reopen last week, along with much of the rest of the state.

Arizona

The restrictions on staying home in Arizona were lifted on Friday, and earlier this week, Governor Doug Ducey announced that the state was open for professional sports business. That includes Phoenix.

"We have had conversations with leaders with some of these leagues, and everyone knows that they are welcome to operate, play and perform in the state of Arizona," Ducey said, warning that fans would not be allowed to attend the games. and that public health protocols must be followed.

Arizona is one of the "hubs,quot; that MLB is exploring to return to play.

Colorado

The state took its first steps toward reopening last weekend, allowing some companies to open their doors. In April, Governor Jared Polis said the state would follow the lead of professional sports leagues when it comes to a schedule for games to be played.

"Whether it is reduced capacity in stadiums or empty stadiums, we are all exploring that."

But Denver – home to the Rockies, Nuggets, Avalanche and Broncos – it's still asking residents to take extra precautions, and meetings in the city are still limited to fewer than 10 people until at least May 26.

The Nuggets are one of the few NBA teams to have reopened their player facilities according to league guidelines, limiting the number of players in the gym at any given time.

D.C.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser extended the order to remain in the city home until June 8. A fanatical teacher at the Nationals said she would like to be able to see the team on television, but hinted that fans would be unlikely to be found in games.

The Redskins play in nearby Landover, Maryland, part of Prince George's County, which follows DC guidelines due to its proximity to the nation's capital.

Georgia

Georgia began lifting its coronavirus restrictions on April 24, and a shelter-in-place order ended on April 30. Earlier this week, the Hawks reopened their training facilities in Atlanta.

But a ban on meetings of 10 or more is still in effect until the end of May.

Illinois

Last month, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker issued a state order to stay home until the end of May.

On May 5, he announced the state's five-stage plan to return to normal. According to the Chicago Tribune, professional sports would not return to normal until the final stage, when a vaccine or cure is found.

But in Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said April 27 that she could watch games this summer in her city, without fans. Right now, the main room at Wrigley Field is currently being used as a satellite site for a Chicago food pantry.

Michigan

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer revealed a six-part plan to reopen the state recently, but said it could vary by region, including in Detroit.

When asked Tuesday, he said there are "reasons to feel a little confident,quot; when it comes to allowing professional sports to be played, but acknowledged that "we are not going to fill stadiums in the fall."

The state is under an order to stay home until May 28, and the governor acknowledged that it could be extended. Some restrictions were relaxed in late April. In Detroit, any gathering, including team sports, is prohibited.

Minnesota

Minnesota's stay-at-home order expires Monday, but the state is not fully reopening. Meetings of more than 10 people are still prohibited. That applies to sporting events in Minneapolis and Saint Paul

In the first phase of reopening, the restaurants, lounges, and interior arenas are still closed, and will run until at least June 1.

Missouri

On May 4, Missouri entered the next phase of its reopening plan, which lifted restrictions on meetings, with social distancing still required.

But kansas city He is under an order to stay home until May 15. The mayor said he would like to see events with large crowds, about 100, in the city this summer.

The Patriots travel to Kansas City in October to play the Super Bowl champions, the Chiefs. Arrowhead Stadium seats more than 75,000.

Pennsylvania

The restrictions in Pennsylvania are beginning to lift in parts of the state, but Philadelphia he remains under strict orders to stay home, and only "life-sustaining,quot; businesses are allowed to open.

The order was extended in early May through June 4.

In Pittsburgh, the guidelines for social distancing are still in force, but an order to stay home has been issued. Meetings of 25 or more are still prohibited.

Washington

Seattle, the site of the first coronavirus outbreak in the US USA in March, it entered its first phase of reopening in early May while extending its stay-at-home order until the end of the month.

Each phase will last no less than three weeks, and recreational sports will be welcome again in Phase 3. Public meetings are still prohibited in Seattle, and only a few nonessential businesses are allowed to reopen.

Canada

Toronto It is an interesting case. Non-essential travel between the US USA And Canada has been banned since the pandemic hit North America.

The restrictions in Ontario, where Toronto is located, will begin to increase on May 19. Outdoor recreational activities may be restarted, but citizens may only meet in groups of five or less.

The official who oversees sports groups in Canada told the New York Times last month that the country is unlikely to see big gatherings before the end of summer, and that includes professional sporting events, but that local governments can try to play without amateurs.

The Raptors allowed players to return to their practice facilities this week, under previously established NBA guidelines.