When is the Preakness Stakes 2020? New date for the second jewel of Triple Crown

The Preakness Stakes has a new date for 2020. The 145th Triple Crown race will take place on October 3, 2020, at the Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland, Governor Larry Hogan announced on May 16.

The 2020 Preakness was originally scheduled to run on May 16, but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. In lieu of the race, NBC aired an hour-long special, "The Middle Jewel: American Pharoah’s Run to the Triple Crown," which showed the dominant thoroughbred victory at Preakness 2015.

During the special, Hogan announced the new date for the race.

"Under normal circumstances, I would be standing in Pimlico with you, presenting the Woodlawn Trophy to the winner of the 145th Preakness Stake," said Hogan. "But as we all know, these are not ordinary circumstances."

The Kentucky Derby had already been rescheduled for September 5, four weeks before the rescheduled Preakness. The third stage of the Triple Crown, Belmont's betting in Elmont, New York, has yet to be rescheduled. It was scheduled for June 6.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said May 16 that horse racing on tracks across the state will resume on June 1 without spectators.

When is Preakness Stakes 2020?

The 2020 Preakness Stakes will now run on October 3, 2020. The event normally takes place on the third Saturday in May, but this year's race has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Where will Preakness Stakes 2020 take place?

The Preakness Stakes will take place at the Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

What is the distance of Preakness Stakes 2020?

The Preakness Stakes, the second jewel in the Thoroughbred Thoroughbred horse racing, is 9.5 furlongs long, or an official distance of 1 3/16 miles. 2020 Preakness will be the 145th edition of "The People & # 39; s Race,quot;. The first race of the race was in 1873.