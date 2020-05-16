What channel is Borussia Dortmund vs. Schalke? Time, television schedule to see Revierderby in the USA. USA

The Bundesliga is back in action this weekend, and there's no better game to start with than "the mother of all derbies," the Revierderby between Borussia Dortmund and Schalke.

Situated in the middle of Germany's industrial heart, the Dortmund-Schalke rivalry pits two of the world's most fervent fan bases, separated by just 20 miles, against each other in a local battle for supremacy. And just because fans won't be in the arena, don't expect Saturday's crash to be less intense.

In 96 matches, Dortmund have a slight advantage with 34 wins compared to Schalke's 32, with 30 matches ending in draws. Dortmund has eight league titles, its most recent in 2012. While Schalke is not far behind with seven German championships, the last one came in 1958.

Admittedly, Dortmund has been the most successful club of late, as blacks and yellows are still in the pursuit of the title, while royal blues seems to be holding on to a qualifying spot for the Europa League. But Schalke is more than capable of playing spoiler.

Last season, with Dortmund entering the second half match at the top of the table, Schalke posted a 4-2 victory, allowing Bayern Munich to beat Dortmund in qualifying and win another Bundesliga crown. They are more than capable of crushing the hopes of the Dortmund title again, especially with the absences of Marco Reus, Axel Witsel, Emre Can, Dan-Axel Zagadou and Nico Schulz.

Here is everything you need to know about Borussia Dortmund vs. Schalke, including start time and the television channel in the United States.

What time is Borussia Dortmund vs. today? the Schalke?

Date: Saturday, May 16

Saturday, May 16 Start time: 9:30 a.m. (ET)

The Revierderby is one of the first Bundesliga games to return, starting at 9:30 a.m. ET on Saturday, May 16.

How to see Revierderby in the USA USA

Television channel: FS1, FOX Sports

FS1, FOX Sports Live broadcast: fuboTV

Fox Sports is the home of streaming the biggest Bundesliga games in the United States. This weekend's Revierderby between Borussia Dortmund and Schalke will air in English on FS1 and in Spanish on FOX Sports.

Borussia Dortmund schedule

Here's a look at Borussia Dortmund's schedule for the remainder of the Bundesliga season, starting with Saturday's Revierderby against Schalke at home. Other highlights include "Der Klassiker,quot; against Bayern Munich at home on May 26, in Leipzig for the penultimate game on June 20, and at home against Hoffenheim for the last game of the season on June 27.

Date Accessory May 16 vs. Schalke may 23 in Wolfsburg May 26 vs. Bayern Munich may 31 in Paderborn June 5-8 against Hertha Berlin June 12-14 in Fortuna Dusseldorf June 16-17 vs Mainz June 20th in Leipzig June 27th vs. Hoffenheim

Schalke schedule

Here's a look at Schalke's schedule for the rest of the Bundesliga season, starting with Saturday's rivalry game at Signal Iduna Park against Borussia Dortmund. Other notable matches include Matchday 31 (June 12-14) at home against Bayer Leverkusen, the penultimate match on June 20 against Wolfsburg and the last match of the season on June 27 in Freiburg.