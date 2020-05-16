Wendy Williams on Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy in the middle of their divorce – "It always seemed like she was dating her daughter!"

Mary-Kate Olsen has been in the headlines of her unexpected divorce from Olivier Sarkozy and of course Wendy Williams just had to talk about it! The talk show host expressed her opinion that while she didn't see the division coming, she didn't think they were a good combination in the first place either!

%MINIFYHTMLcbf4a7af59bf78640af7dc6c5b608c0917%

The two were married for five years, but things have definitely come to an end!

Mary-Kate even filed for an emergency order to file for divorce.

However, a spokesman for the New York City judicial system expressed through HollywoodLife that his request was denied.

In her @home version of her talk show, Wendy revealed her thoughts on divorce, obviously according to it.

His reason was that there is a big difference in height between them, which made it seem like "he was dating his daughter."

He also referred to Mary-Kate's claims included in her official court documents obtained by TMZ.

‘She has an iron clad prenuptial and wants it to be fulfilled, with the exception that she needs her things outside the house. However, it is cruel, just let the lease end. Would that leave Mary-Kate homeless? I wonder what went wrong with their relationship. I never heard of them fighting. I forgot about them as a couple or as individuals. "

In fact, the former child actress argues that her estranged husband has been trying to force her out of their shared residence after terminating the lease.

As for the reason why your emergency divorce application was denied, it turns out it is the pandemic!

Compared to what has been happening in the world, divorce has been considered not "essential,quot;.

Ad %MINIFYHTMLcbf4a7af59bf78640af7dc6c5b608c0918% %MINIFYHTMLcbf4a7af59bf78640af7dc6c5b608c0990%

"Currently, we are only accepting emergency / essential issues for the submission," Lucian Chalfen of the New York Supreme Court distributed through HollywoodLife, adding that the original submission was rejected because they did not follow the essential issues procedure. They were resubmitted under the essential matters procedure and the matter was referred to the ex parte judge. It determined that presentation is not an essential issue. "



Post views:

0 0