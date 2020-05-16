"We are doing it to survive,quot;: More than 20 Stearns County businesses plan to reopen by June 1 – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML55c658b50bd938f065cac0e5e83c19a715%

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Enough is enough for a group of business owners in central Minnesota.

More than two dozen bars, restaurants, and lounges in Stearns County plan to reopen Monday, defying the state order that keeps them closed until June.

Come next week, customers will no longer be rejected at Stoney’s Bar in Rockville. Owner Chester "Cheetoz,quot; Betts says the doors open Monday, damn the order to stay home.

"We are not doing this to bother anyone. We are doing it to survive," Betts said.

He says there are about 30 bars, restaurants, and lounges in Stearns County and neighboring counties that plan to open along with him.

"I haven't received a paycheck in two months now that Sunday arrives," Betts said.

Security is a consideration. The social distancing Xs mark the floor at Stoney’s, and stools and tables have been removed to maintain 50% of their capacity.

Stoney has five employees, and they will all be temperature controlled when they enter work. They will not be required to wear masks or gloves, but the plan is to have hand sanitizer all over the bar for them.

But all planning can be for nothing. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says companies that refuse to remain closed face possible fines, criminal charges and license problems. In a statement, Sheriff Steve Soyka said in part: "While we understand the need to open and survive as a business owner, we also cannot endorse or defend the open challenge of a state-issued order."

Betts looks at it like a chicken game.

"If they withdraw, they threaten to withdraw all of our liquor licenses and what not, the state will lose all of that revenue," Betts said. "If we all do this at once, will Stearns County go dry?"

He admits he's a little scared, but losing the business he runs for 10 years isn't a great alternative.

"At least I'm fighting for that, you know," he said. "And if he dies, at least that's how I fought for him."

