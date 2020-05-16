Vocal anti-blockade protesters urge Mayor of Livermore to reopen city – Up News Info San Francisco

LIVERMORE (KPIX) – Protests against the blockade have erupted across the country and California in recent weeks. On Saturday, that move, as some have described it, hit Livermore.

"We are not making any kind of statement other than the fact that we love our small businesses," Len Digiovanni told a crowd in downtown Livermore.

They found themselves under the Livermore flagpole and brought many flags with them. To sum up their feelings on the shelter-in-place order: they've had enough.

"I just did it," said protester Ron Spencer.

Len Digiovanni was one of the business owners behind the protest,

"We want the city council and business owners to come together, you know, to work aggressively to reopen our businesses," Digiovanni said of his goals for the meeting.

Livermore Mayor John Marchand said no one involved in Saturday's protest has approached him and is quick to point out that these decisions are being made beyond the city limits.

"I get it," said Marchand. “We are all frustrated, but these are not city rules. These are the rules that came from the Alameda County Public Health Department and the state. I can't open the city. We need to convince the county that Livermore is ready to open and that events like today are not going to help. "

Across the street from the protest, there were some raised eyebrows.

"I understand what they are trying to do and everyone has their own opinion," said a passerby named Angela. "But at least trying to break up a little bit is what I'm thinking."

"We understand that there is a diversity of opinion about what is happening," Digiovanni said. "We appreciate that."

But the message from this crowd was clear: their patience is wearing thin.

"If it continues any longer like this, the point of no return will pass," Spencer said of small businesses. "We will not recover."