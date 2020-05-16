Videogames: Consumers Spend $ 10.8 Billion on Videogames in the United States in the First Quarter – Latest News

Consumers spent record time buying video games in the January-March quarter in the United States when the shelter-in-place took effect due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Total total video game spending hit a record $ 10.86 billion in the first quarter, according to a new report.

The first quarter saw record sales driven by spending on digital content on console, mobile and PC gaming platforms, according to market research firm The NPD Group.

Nintendo Switch devices had an especially good sales quarter, which helped boost hardware sales by 2 percent a year ago to $ 773 million.

Total industry consumer spending on video games increased 9% compared to the same period last year.

Video game content sales reached $ 9.58 billion in the first quarter, an 11 percent increase compared to the previous year.

"Gains were seen in the digital console and PC content, subscription and mobile spending, as well as in the hardware and accessories categories," according to the report.

Games like Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, DOOM Eternal, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, Fortnite, Grand Theft Auto V, Minecraft, MLB The Show 20, and NBA 2K20 were among the best-performing titles in the first quarter. .

"Video games have brought solace and connection to millions during this difficult time," said Mat Piscatella, a game industry analyst at The NPD Group.

"As people have stayed more at home, they have used games not only as a fun and escape, but also as a means of keeping in touch with family and friends. Whether on a console or mobile device, PC or virtual reality, gaming saw growth in gaming and sales during the first quarter, "added Piscatella.

Sales of video game accessories, including gamepads, headphones, cases, and other peripherals, increased 1 percent in the first quarter, reaching $ 503 million.

