Vanderpump's rules editor who purposely admitted to embarrassing Scheana Marie fired – tosses other editors under the bus in a deleted open letter

Bri Dellinger, editor of Vanderpump Rules, has been fired. This occurs after it was revealed that it purposely makes Scheana Marie look bad on the show.

Bri was his own downfall. During a visit to the Twisted Plot podcast, he explained that he purposely takes Scheana's cruelest moments and pairs them with confessionals to embarrass her in the Bravo series.

"If Scheana knew what was good for her, she would become friends with me because my favorite game is to find all the shameful things Scheana does and put them all … (The editors) joke that Scheana's memories will be (called) Death By Millions of shames.

While this was by no means surprising to viewers of the show, it was shocking that Dellinger admitted it.

Many called for #justiceforscheana demanding that the editor be fired. Even though the Good As Gold singer was advised not to speak publicly, she did like a tweet that suggested Bri be demoted.

#PumpRules Editor Bri Dellinger fired@Scheana It doesn't seem right to congratulate when someone is fired, but their actions had consequences. Hope this helps with your edits. Your fans support you #PumpRules #JusticeForScheanaIsServed pic.twitter.com/VVe9nOSjKY – LoveAndyC (@LoveAndyC) May 15, 2020

In an open post-elimination letter, Dellinger says she was fired. However, he went on to throw the other editors under the bus as he left saying that the way the show is organized would not change.

The letter obtained by Ashley Reality Round Up said, in part: & # 39; To any of the cast members who wanted me out: out! … To critics who have made their mission get me fired: you succeeded in your short-sighted mission and it didn't solve anything. I have been removed from the program I love and while it is a heartbreak to me because I really loved editing this program it will not professionally ruin or change the editing of the program at all. Other than that, whatever you thought you were accomplishing by getting rid of me, you didn't … "

He went on to say: ‘The network and the top executives who actually made the calls you may or may not be happy with will remain absolutely the same. In other words, the system has not changed. "

Ad

What do you think about this Bravo disaster?



Post views:

0 0