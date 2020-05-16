UT Southwestern Study suggests massive spike in coronavirus cases if social distance is relaxed – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– The most detailed study to date on the spread of COVID-19 in North Texas paints a bleak picture of the summer if social distancing and other preventive measures relax.

The projections come from a study by UT Southwestern Medical Center and suggest that Dallas County could see 800 new cases per day in late June if society returns to normal.

Every day this week, Dallas County has reported more than 200 cases of COVID-19.

It comes at a time when more companies are reopening and allowing more people to enter.

UT Southwestern Medical Center analyzed mobile phone data to determine how far Texans are from the north.

He found that social distancing from the way it is now practiced is 60% effective in preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Dallas County reports Friday that the number of coronavirus cases is "significantly less,quot;

But the study also revealed that even a slight drop in social distancing could cause new cases to rise 400% in mid-summer.

Dr. Mark Casanova, President of the Dallas County Medical Society, says: "We really saw this in late March to early April, the beginning of this experience here in North Texas, where northern Texans really did remarkable work of social distancing and other safe behaviors. And actually we had a much more favorable result than we could have had, without that degree of social distancing, the opposite is also true. Relax those measures to a degree measured by simple points percentage can have a really dramatic increase in the number of positive cases. "

The results of this study support the views of those who call for a more cautious approach to reopening businesses and allowing public meetings.

