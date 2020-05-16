USC Class Of 2020 celebrates with virtual graduation ceremony – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Nearly 20,000 USC students celebrated the end of their undergraduate degrees practically this week.

USC President Carol Folt kicked off the celebration for the graduates. The event included performances by the school's Trojan Marching Band.

"We gather to celebrate and wherever you are in your fancy academic robes or more casual sweatshirts, you are only minutes away from completing your journey," Folt said.

The deans of each school, students, and alumni spoke during the online celebration.

"It's weird. It's pretty surreal to do it without actually being there," said graduate Kaitlin Maxwell.

"I have a group chat with my entire class, there are 12. We were texting each other during the ceremony, responding and reacting to things on the screen," said Maxwell.

"Every time they had a slide show of photos of all four years, we were texting each other: 'Oh my gosh, I just saw you,'" he said.

Maxwell said they believe USC did the best they could with the circumstances, but his family still thinks about what they missed.

"I'm a hugger, so I definitely miss hugging all of my friends and all of my teachers. I miss them so much because I probably haven't seen them in 60 days," said Maxwell.

"All that connection and interaction with the students and the faculty and everyone who had been there for her for the past 4 years was missing," said Maxwell's mother, Lorna.

Kaitlin said the celebration somehow brought her closer to her classmates.

USC said it plans to do a ceremony in person at some point in the future when it is safe to do so.