UNT Dallas does not require SAT, ACT scores for applications until at least 2021 – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Applicants from the University of North Texas at Dallas will not be required to have SAT or ACT scores for the foreseeable future, the school announced Friday.

The school said the new "optional testing,quot; policy was implemented in response to the coronavirus pandemic that canceled many standardized tests and put a question mark on the availability of future tests.

Because of this, applicants will not be penalized or disadvantaged if they do not submit these scores on their applications. You can still submit these scores if you want.

According to the school, the policy will also be in effect for the Class of 2021.

"These are unprecedented times, and UNT Dallas wants to reduce the anxiety of students who already face enormous challenges during this crisis," said UNT Dallas President Bob Mong. "Taking a college trip should be an exciting time, and students should be able to focus on achieving their educational and career goals as they prepare for the transition from high school to college."

The University of North Texas System said earlier this week that it will use a hybrid method of face-to-face and online classes for the fall semester of 2020.