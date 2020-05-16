United States Tightens Rules To Crack Down On Huawei Chip Supply – Latest News

%MINIFYHTML618fb3aa8f5c6c37d2b9ed076a5f7a5815%

The Trump administration moved to block global supply of chips to blacklisting telecommunications equipment giant Huawei Technologies, fueling fears of Chinese retaliation and affecting the actions of U.S. producers of chip-making equipment.

A new rule, introduced by the Commerce Department and first reported by Reuters, expands the authority of the US. USA To demand sales licenses to Huawei for semiconductors made abroad with American technology, greatly expanding its scope to stop exports to the world's second largest smartphone manufacturer.

"This action puts the United States first, American companies first, and American national security first," a senior Commerce Department official told reporters in a conference call on Friday.

Huawei, the world's leading maker of telecommunications equipment, did not respond to a request for comment.

News of the move against the company hit European stocks when traders sold the day's profits, while shares of chipset makers like Lam Research and KLA Corp fell about 5 and 3 percent, respectively, in the US trade. USA

China's reaction was swift, with a report from the China Global Times saying that Beijing was ready to put US companies on a "list of unreliable entities,quot; as part of countermeasures in response to the new limits for Huawei. .

The measures include launching investigations and imposing restrictions on US companies such as Apple Inc, Cisco Systems Inc and Qualcomm Inc, as well as suspending the purchase of Boeing Co aircraft, according to the report, citing a source.

The Commerce Department rule, effective Friday but with a 120-day grace period, also affects Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd, the largest contract chipmaker and key supplier to Huawei, which announced plans to build a plant with based in the United States on Thursday.

TSMC said Friday that it is "closely following the change in US export rules,quot; and is working with an outside attorney to "conduct a legal analysis and ensure a thorough review and interpretation of these rules."

The department said the rule is intended to prevent Huawei from continuing to "undermine,quot; its blacklisted business status, meaning that sophisticated US-made technology providers must seek a license from the US government. USA Before selling you.

"There has been a very technical loophole through which Huawei has, in effect, been able to use American technology with fabulous foreign producers," Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told Fox Business News on Friday, calling the rule change. as "something very personalized,quot;. to try to correct that loophole. "

The company was added to the Commerce Department's "list of entities,quot; last year due to national security concerns, amid allegations by Washington that it violated US sanctions against Iran and may spy on customers. Huawei has denied the allegations.

Frustration among Chinese hawks in the administration that Huawei's list of entities was not doing enough to curb its access to supplies sparked an effort, first reported by Reuters in November, to crack down on the company that culminated with Friday's rule.

Washington attorney Kevin Wolf, a former Commerce Department official, said the rule appeared to be a "novel and complex expansion of US export controls." For items related to chips made with American technology abroad and shipped to Huawei. But he emphasized that chips designed by companies other than Huawei and made with American technology could still be sold to the company without the license requirement.

While the new rules will apply to chips regardless of their level of sophistication, a senior official at the US State Department. USA That he also briefed reporters on Friday opened the door to some flexibility for the company, echoing the postponements granted to Huawei by the Trump administration previously.

%MINIFYHTML618fb3aa8f5c6c37d2b9ed076a5f7a5816%

"This is a license requirement. It does not necessarily mean that things are denied," the official said, adding that the rule gives the United States government greater "visibility,quot; of shipments. "What is done with those applications, we will have to see … Each application will be judged on its merits."

After essentially banning Huawei from buying from U.S. suppliers, the Commerce Department licensed some of Huawei's largest U.S. partners to continue selling to the company, while allowing smaller rural telecommunications to continue buying Huawei equipment for keep your networks running.

Needing semiconductors for its smartphones and telecommunications equipment, Huawei is at the center of a battle for global technological dominance between the United States and China, whose relationship has deteriorated in recent months due to the origins of the deadly coronavirus.

While the rule change is aimed at squeezing Huawei and will affect the chip foundries it is based on, US chip-making equipment manufacturers could face long-term pain, if chip makers develop new equipment sources outside the scope of US standards.

But for now, most chipmakers rely on equipment produced by American companies like KLA, Lam Research, and Applied Materials, which did not respond to requests for comment.

While some of the complex tools needed to make chips come from companies outside the United States, such as Tokyo Electron of Japan and Hitachi and ASML of the Netherlands, analysts say it would be difficult to put together a complete tool chain to make semiconductors. advanced without at least some American equipment.

