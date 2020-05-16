United States Honors Class of 2020 Live – Up News Info

Barack Obama has kept a relatively low profile since leaving the White House more than three years ago, but today the former President will deliver not one but two virtual kick-off speeches for this coronavirus pandemic season.

Beginning with Show me your ride, HBCU edition At 2 PM ET, the ex-POTUS is introduced as the marquee name for the two-hour live event for historically black colleges and universities. However, Obama is not the only big name on the occasion accessible on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube with Kevin Hart, Steve Harvey, Vivica Fox, Chris Paul, Debbie Allen and Omari Hardwick of Power among those slated to appear.

However, with LeBron James also in the game, it is Obama's second speech scheduled for Graduating together: America honors 2020 high school class That could really make the United States rock with the mantra "Yes, we can" as in the old days in honor of the students who saw their last year interrupted by the COVID-19 crisis:

I have always loved joining the beginnings, the culmination of years of hard work and sacrifice. Even if we can't meet in person this year, Michelle and I are excited to celebrate the 2020 National Class and recognize this milestone with you and your loved ones. pic.twitter.com/ngR2ykx3A2 – Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 5, 2020

Starting at 8 PM ET / 8 PM PT, the one-hour remote event hosted by the XQ Institute, The LeBron James Family Foundation, and The Entertainment Industry Foundation and with the support of the American Federation of Teachers will be shown on ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC, as well as YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, California Music Channel, CNN, ESPN, The CW, FOX Business Network, FOX News Channel, Twitter, Freeform, MSNBC, Univision, and more than a dozen other media and platforms. Donald Trump may not like to see his former rival get so much exposure and he will undoubtedly try to draw attention to himself as the Associated Press and Reuters Graduate together. AWell, the USO is making the show available for all American military bases around the world to see.

What you will see is not only the 44th POTUS that is joined by several high school students who are part of the Obama Foundation's goal to "inspire, empower and connect people to change their world", but also some high-profile friends. NBA superstar James is participating, and so is National Teacher of the Year Rodney Robinson, Kumail Nanjiani, and Lena Waithe, to name a few.

Here's the star-studded guest list for graduates as of midnight tonight:

Barack Obama

Lebron James

Kane Brown

Bad bunny

Timothée Chalamet

Chika

Lana Condor,

YBN Cordae

Charli D’Amelio

Dixie D’Amelio

David Dobrik

Dolan twins

Loren Gray

Kevin Hart

ITS.

Chris Harrison

the Jonas Brothers with KAROL G,

Alicia Keys,

Liza Koshy

Julianne Moore

Maren morris

Shaquille O & # 39; Neal

Brandan Bmike Odums

National Teacher of the Year Rodney Robinson,

Kumail Nanjiani

Lena Waithe

Ben platt

Henry Platt

Jonah Platt

Megan Rapinoe

Yara Shahidi

Olivia Wilde,) Pharrell Williams

Malala Yousafzai

Zendaya

In addition to working to get his vice president Joe Biden to elect POTUS in his own right this fall, President Obama will appear with the former first lady, Lady Gaga, in the YouTube Originals virtual kick-off event "Dear Class of 2020" on March 6. June. to give the comments to the headliner.

So, happy graduation for the over three million high school seniors on this earth, and here's a spike tomorrow night: