UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Harris Live Stream Reddit

Walt Harris hasn’t fought since moving through a tragic personal experience that compelled him to withdraw from his scheduled bout against Alistair Overeem in December. He expects to utilize the devastating ordeal as inspiration Once the heavyweights square off Saturday in UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Harris. The primary UFC Jacksonville card is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. ET in VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Harris pulled from the former matchup on account of the disappearance of his stepdaughter, who had been found murdered in late November.

UFC yields with the next live event from Jacksonville, Florida, on Saturday night, the next UFC leading card in the past seven days. Heavyweights Alistair Overeem and Walt Harris will fulfill at the Fight Night primary event, and the series will probably be free to see on ESPN, without a ESPN+ subscription required.

Fights will start at 6:00 p.m ET using the card ESPN, and continue with the principal card in 9:00 p.m. ET. It is possible to stream the activity via Watch ESPN, or onto a cellular or smart device employing the ESPN program. In all, there are 11 battles scheduled for Saturday.

Main card: 9:00 p.m. ET, ESPN and ESPN+

Heavyweight: Alistair Overeem vs. Walt Harris

Women’s Strawweight: Claudia Gadelha vs. Angela Hill

Featherweight: Dan Ige vs. Edson Barboza

Middleweight: Eryk Anders vs. Krzysztof Jotko

Featherweight: Song Yadong vs. Marlon Vera

Prelims (6:00 p.m. ET, ESPN and ESPN+)

Welterweight: Matt Brown vs. Miguel Baeza

Middleweight: Anthony Hernandez vs. Kevin Holland

Featherweight: Giga Chikadze vs. Irwin Rivera

Featherweight: Darren Elkins vs. Nate Landwehr

Women’s Flyweight: Cortney Casey vs. Mara Romero Borella

Heavyweight: Rodrigo Nascimento Ferreira vs. Don’Tale Mayes

ESPN+

Bringing to you a company that has been running for decades for now, the ESPN+ is far ahead of the competition. Besides the official ESPN broadcaster, they have launched an all-new ESPN+ service for the modern generation.

Using the application, you can watch any number of sports without even a single issue. Here, all you require is a good speed net connection and a compatible device. After which, you can simply buy plans of ESPN+ and start watching sports, right away.

Also, in terms of the pricing, ESPN+ pricing starts from $4.99 per month whereas you can avail some of the best plans at cheapest prices. Coming down towards the streaming quality, the company has got their servers widespread in different locations.

With this, you will not face any lags, interruption and the entire streaming experience will be pretty much fast and smooth.

Lastly, ESPN+ offers different days of free trial periods. Therefore, before taking their services, you can actually test them using trial periods. After your confirmation, you can then purchase their plans, without an issue.

DAZN

Among every single premium services to watch the UFC Fight Night live stream, using DAZN can be a fantastic option. Especially, if you live in a country like Russia, using the DAZN sports streaming service can be the best ever option.

Here, they offer different streaming plan options where you can choose a plan based on your personal choices and preferences.

Also, with DAZN, the video quality is always good whereas you just need a compatible device and a faster speed net connection.

Even more, if you live in a region where DAZN is not accessible, VPN’s can be your best friend. Opt for a better VPN service provider, avail their plans and then use DAZN to watch the entire IIHF World Junior Championship 2020 matches online.