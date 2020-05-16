Turkish footballer admits killing his 5-year-old son

Turkish soccer player Cevher Toktas I recently made a shocking confession.

According to multiple reports, the 32-year-old athlete confessed to killing his 5-year-old son. Kasim.

Toktas was arrested after he admitted to the murder of his son, which allegedly occurred while his son was being treated in a hospital because he suffered from Coronavirus symptoms

The 5-year-old boy reportedly ended up negative for COVID-19.

CBS Sports He reports that the soccer player confessed to suffocating his son with a pillow and allegedly turned himself in on May 4, which happened 11 days after the incident.

However, Toktas originally tried to blame COVID-19 for his son's death, various media report. He allegedly called the doctors shortly after his son's death and claimed that his son's symptoms had worsened. At the time, Kasim was taken to the hospital's intensive care unit, but died hours later.

According to a Spanish publication, the soccer player shared his reasons for killing his son and even admitted that he did not love his 5-year-old son.