Turkish footballer admits killing his 5-year-old son

Turkish soccer player Cevher Toktas I recently made a shocking confession.
According to multiple reports, the 32-year-old athlete confessed to killing his 5-year-old son. Kasim.
Toktas was arrested after he admitted to the murder of his son, which allegedly occurred while his son was being treated in a hospital because he suffered from Coronavirus symptoms
The 5-year-old boy reportedly ended up negative for COVID-19.
CBS Sports He reports that the soccer player confessed to suffocating his son with a pillow and allegedly turned himself in on May 4, which happened 11 days after the incident.
However, Toktas originally tried to blame COVID-19 for his son's death, various media report. He allegedly called the doctors shortly after his son's death and claimed that his son's symptoms had worsened. At the time, Kasim was taken to the hospital's intensive care unit, but died hours later.
According to a Spanish publication, the soccer player shared his reasons for killing his son and even admitted that he did not love his 5-year-old son.
"I put a pillow over her head and held her tight for 15 minutes non-stop. My son struggled for a while and when he stopped, I took the pillow off him," the 32-year-old told authorities, according to the Spanish. plug.
He added: "So I called the doctors so they wouldn't be suspicious."
The soccer player allegedly told authorities, "I never loved him, even when he was born, and I can't say why, I don't have mental problems."
According to the Spanish media, Toktas will be tried for murder and faces life in prison. In addition, the Turkish authorities allegedly ordered that the body of the 5-year-old boy be exhumed for further examination.
