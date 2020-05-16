TSG Hoffenheim vs Hertha Berlin Live Stream Reddit

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for TSG Hoffenheim vs Hertha Berlin.

Hoffenheim return to Bundesliga action aiming to stub out a winless league run at five games (D2, L3). Of the three games in that sequence to witness both teams score, all saw Hoffenheim score every second goal therein, after conceding first inside the opening 20 minutes.

Prior to their 6-0 home defeat vs Bayern (Feb 29), Hoffenheim had seen their seven preceding Bundesliga home matches yield goals for both teams (W2, D1, L4). True to form, the ‘Kraichgauers’ equalised, after conceding the opener inside the first 20 minutes of play, in each of the five home league games played prior to Feb 29.

The former are in the race for a Europa League spot, currently sat in ninth but just two points behind sixth-place Schalke.

Hertha, meanwhile, are not quite certain of safety as they lie 13th, six points clear of Fortuna Dusseldorf, who are 16th and facing a relegation play-off.

