Try these weekend freezer-ready meals – Up News Info Detroit

Meal prep is great for eliminating various components to use for breakfast, lunch, and dinner throughout the week, but full preparatory freezer recipes can be even better for those nights when you can't do anything but reheat.

After all, it's hard to have a home-cooked meal on the table after a long day at work, especially if you have a trip of 30 minutes or more, and even now that many of us don't. to have commuting, working from home (especially if you also fight kids all day) doesn't necessarily make it easier.

But she values ​​home cooking and all the benefits that come with it: healthier meals, conversation with loved ones, a feeling of closeness and connection, saving money, and better overall eating habits. The solution for many of us is to make a large batch of something on Sunday and use it during the week. Even better? Double your freezer-safe meals when you're already cooking, and freeze the extra half for another time, next week, or next month.

What freezes best

Hearty soups and stews (for example, beef and barley, chili, lentils, beans)

Long-cooked stewed dishes (beef ribs, osso buco, curry)

Baked casseroles and pastas (eg sausages and peppers, enchiladas, macaroni and cheese, lasagna)

Juicy meats cooked in sauces (or to be served with them)

Empanadas

Tips for freezing food

Break recipes into any serving size that meets your needs before freezing. If you have space, make several batches at once, then divide them.

Be sure to label each package with content, preparation date and reheating instructions.

Another trick consists of covering small gratin dishes with non-stick aluminum foil (or spraying it with oil), filling the dishes and freezing. Once the food is frozen, you can peel the foil and place the frozen "bricks," in freezer bags, which stack perfectly. When it's time to reheat, the packets snap back into the gratin dishes to serve. It is an idea that Chowhound funwithfood gave us.

Small aluminum containers and lids to carry from a restaurant supply house are another easy solution. They are just the right size for single or double servings of soup and are easy to freeze, stack and reheat. 16-ounce hot / cold mugs (sold at Costco) are also good for freezing and reheating soups.

Always allow food to cool completely before freezing it.

Freeze-prepared food recipes

Visit our recipe page for more ideas for preparing dinner on a weekday night and check out the Chowhound community for more favorite frozen meals. See also Rachael Ray's 20 best freezable recipes. And consider our favorite recipes for freezing below:

one) Jerk Turkey Chili

With its not-so-secret ingredient of a bittersweet chocolate wedge to add depth, this chili develops even more flavor after a day or two, so brew up a bit over the weekend and store it in the fridge or freezer for later lunch. week . Get our Jerk Turkey Chili recipe.

2) roasted pumpkin soup

This simple fall-winter soup with one of our favorite pumpkins is quite easy to make. It gets a little more complex with sautéed onion, apple and sage, and a little richer with a little thick cream. Once you let it cool, store it in the freezer for up to a month. Get our roasted pumpkin soup recipe.

3. Swedish meatballs



Make and freeze these meatballs in their creamy sauce. When it's time for dinner, all you have to do is boil the egg noodles and thaw the spicy meatballs. Add vegetables if desired. Get our recipe for Swedish meatballs. (Or try the Swedish IKEA meatball recipe!)

4. Slow Cooker Split Pea Soup



This heart-warming, heart-warming soup infused with bone-in ham or hock is easy to make in a Crock-Pot first, and then easy to freeze during the week. Get our slow cooker split pea soup recipe.

5. Enchiladas with cheese



You can make the enchiladas through step 3, then cover and freeze for up to two weeks. To finish, bake at 350 ° F uncovered and straight from the freezer, until the cheese is all melted and amazing, about 40 minutes. Get our recipe for cheese enchiladas.

6. Chinese breast and turnip stew



Brisket can handle time in the freezer. It's already falling apart, and it's supposed to. You can trade turnips for daikon radish or another hearty root vegetable. Get our recipe for Chinese brisket and turnip stew.

7. Easy spinach lasagna



If you're new to lasagna, this recipe is a good start. Learn the basics, and then add the twists and substitutions. You can freeze it cooked or uncooked. If you freeze it cooked, let it cool first and then cut it into individual portions, placing the portions in Ziplock or Tupperware bags. If you freeze it completely and cover it with aluminum foil, drizzle or rub oil on the aluminum foil so it doesn't stick to the cheese and you can remove it when it's frozen. For the non-baked versions, people often don't cook the noodles beforehand to avoid mushrooms. Get our easy spinach lasagna recipe.

8. Green cauliflower curry



In addition to the sake vegetable name, you get green beans, yellow onion, and chickpeas, and the sauce made with Thai green curry paste (bottled or canned … it's a weekday night, okay?), coconut, soy sauce, garlic, and lime juice. You may want to use only half of the salt suggested in the recipe, and then add more after it's done, to taste. Get our green cauliflower curry recipe.

9. Macaroni and Beef Casserole



No one will complain about this simple and comforting classic. It's like Hamburger Helper, but from scratch and without all the time and effort if you take it out of the freezer to reheat it. There are also peppers, onions, and tomatoes, so it's not just about meat, cheese, and pasta. Get our Macaroni Casserole Casserole recipe.

10. Pressure cooker Braised beef ribs with cola



Meat, like ribs in sauce, works well when reheated, and can take a long time to start from the beginning on a weekday night. But not so much if you do it in an instant pot, or better yet, go ahead and take it out of the freezer to defrost and reheat it. Get our recipe for Pressure Cooked Grilled Beef Ribs.

11. Easy lentil soup



Use any color of lentils, except red ones, to make this soup that you can adjust to your liking. It has the fiber, protein, and vegetables you need, all in one bowl. Get our easy lentil soup recipe.

12. Quiche with broccoli, mushrooms and gouda

You can change the toppings depending on what you have on hand, but make sure your baked quiche is completely cold before freezing it, and bake directly from frozen when it's ready to eat (i.e. don't defrost it first). See how to freeze quiche without baking too. Get our recipe for broccoli, mushrooms, and gouda quiche. Or freeze our Bacon Cheddar Mini Quiches for makeshift snacks or snacks.

13. Empanadas

Empanadas are great on the plate or on the go. These handy cakes can be filled with anything you want (beef, chicken, vegetables, even breakfast), and a large batch will last a while. You can freeze them before or after baking; if it freezes earlier, omit the egg wash from the recipe and apply it just before baking later. One on its own is a great lunch or snack, while two or three (depending on how big you make them) plus a salad is a perfect easy dinner. Get our Empanada recipes.

