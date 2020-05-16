Trump fires State Department watcher Steve Linick

President Trump fired State Department Inspector General Steve Linick, sources told Up News Info News on Friday night. Sources added that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo recommended the action to President Trump and supports Linick's removal.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi criticized Linick's firing. "The IG Department of State Steve Linick's weekend dismissal overnight is an acceleration of the president's dangerous pattern of retaliation against patriotic public servants charged with overseeing on behalf of the American people." she tweeted.

Last month, two watchdogs at key posts were fired.

On April 3, Trump fired Michael Atkinson, the intelligence community inspector general who handled the complaint from a whistleblower that led to a impeachment trial against the president.

Days later, on April 7, Trump removed Glenn Fine from his position as interim inspector general of the Pentagon, where he would have oversaw $ 2.2 billion in spending for the relief of the coronavirus.

The chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the House of Representatives, Eliot Engel, called the firing a "scandalous act,quot; and claimed that Linick's office had opened an investigation into Pompeo before he was fired.

"This dismissal is the scandalous act of a president trying to protect one of his most loyal supporters, the secretary of state, from responsibility," Engel said in a statement. "I learned that the Office of the Inspector General had opened an investigation into Secretary Pompeo. The dismissal of Mr. Linick in the midst of such an investigation strongly suggests that this is an illegal act of retaliation."

"This president believes that he is above the law. As he systematically removes independent official vigilantes from the executive branch, the work of the Foreign Affairs Commission becomes much more critical," added Engel. "In the next few days, I will investigate this matter in greater detail and put pressure on the State Department for answers."

Ambassador Stephen J. Akard will replace Linick, a State Department spokesman told Up News Info News. Akard is the Director of the Office of Foreign Missions, and has also worked as a career officer in the foreign service at the State Department.

"We hope he will lead the Office of the Inspector General," the spokesman said.