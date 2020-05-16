Troy is ranked 8th in city least prepared for remote work – Up News Info Detroit

While the unemployment rate in the United States continues to grow due to COVID-19, the pandemic has also displaced many Americans from the workplace, forcing them to work from home full time. For those who live in cities that are not ready to fully support large-scale remote work, what does that mean to them? Does that put you at a disadvantage?

All Home Connections calculated the number of people in the US. USA With access to desktop or laptop computers, as well as your potential access to the minimum recommended Internet speed required to work from home (10 Mbps).

Based on these two factors, 74% of people across the country have the ability to work from home and 99% have access to minimum Internet speeds of 10 Mbps.

More than 50% of workers nationwide in the finance, information, insurance, real estate, rental and leasing, professional, scientific, administrative, administrative and waste industries have the ability to work from home. Meanwhile, only 8% of professionals across the country in the entertainment, recreation and food service industries can say the same.

The 15 best cities best prepared to work from home

Interesting findings

According to the data, 68% of all Internet sales are for Internet speeds above 25 Mbps, while only 8% of total Internet sales are for speeds below 10 Mbps.

93% of Fort Worth residents have access to a laptop or desktop computer, the highest percentage on the list. Also impressive? 92% of Austin's population has access to a laptop or desktop computer.

90% of people in San José have access to a broadband Internet subscription. Even better, 94% of people in Phoenix have access to a broadband Internet subscription.

218,866 of New York City residents in the real estate, finance, rental and leasing, and insurance industries are able to work from home (the highest count on the list), which is good news as the jungle of Concrete is the financial capital of the world.

Real estate is California's top industry, and, fortunately for Los Angeles, 69,048 people in the real estate, finance, rental and leasing, and insurance sectors can bring their laptops and checkbooks home.

Things are not going well for San Francisco workers in agriculture, forestry, fishing, hunting, and mining. Only 64 locals in the industry can take their work home with them. Overall, only 11% of workers nationwide in the industry are able to work from home, which makes sense since almost all jobs require in-person work.

While Silicon Valley is the national leader in technology, 64,975 of Los Angeles workers in the information industry (for example, computer programming, telecommunications) have the ability to work from home, compared to just 17,090 workers in San Francisco.

People who work in retail in Chicago are well prepared to leave the office: 19,228 workers in the industry can work from home, and in Houston, 18,671 can do the same.

Good news for Sin City: 6,418 employees in the arts, entertainment and food industry can somehow do their work from home. That's higher than other cities of comparable size (for example, San Francisco, Austin). Also, as we have seen during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Las Vegas economy has taken a major hit, as it is highly dependent on tourism.

This report was released on April 29, 2020 and can be found here: https://www.attsavings.com/resources/internet/can-america-support-remote-work

Source: All household connections

