Tristan Thompson Baby Baby's alleged paternity case denies it was just for money

Kimberly Alexander, who claims the NBA star is the father of her child, responds when the Canadian athlete allegedly describes their relationship as an "overnight adventure."

Kimberly Alexander, a woman who has made a claim that Tristan Thompson He is the father of his son, he has responded after the athlete allegedly believes that the paternity case is just an attempt to get money from him. Taking her Instagram stories into account, Kimberly claims that she is financially secure.

"I'm dating a neurosurgeon for your information! And he totally agrees with me and the trust I have in my body, so please try again," he wrote on Friday, May 15. "I am not suffering for love." he added, stating: "I want # TRUTH".

Tristan also allegedly described her relationship with Kimberly as an overnight adventure, but disputed her story about the timeline of their connection. To this, Kimberly replied in a separate post: "My mother passed away in 2012, Tristan. I didn't even know you, so if you're going to clean up, come clean up the road."

Kimberly's posts are a response to TMZ's report that Tristan confirmed with his legal team that he did have sex with her, long before leaving. Khloe Kardashian and years before Kimberly's baby was born. He allegedly said they were linked at some point during his rookie season in 2011-2012.

If this is true, it does not add to Kimberly's claim, because her son is around 4 or 5 years old. Tristan is said to be confident in having a DNA test because it was impossible for him to be the father according to the timeline. Professional basketball player Marty Singer's attorney also allegedly makes it clear that his client is willing to provide financial support if the child is his, but DNA evidence has shown that he is not the father.

Previously, Tristan and his ex-Khloe threatened to sue Kimberly for making the claim that the Canadian athlete was the father of her son after the paternity test showed that he was not, and for defaming his little mom Khloe. In a letter sent to Kimberly, they asked Kimberly to "immediately stop slandering them with malicious defamatory lies and false lies" regarding the claim of paternity.

Regarding Kimberly's claim that Tristan faked the result of the first DNA test, Singer stated in the legal letter: "After it was established indisputably by a paternity test conducted by one of the laboratories with more reputation than the Mr. Thompson is not the father of your son, we thought it would be the end of this. " He went on to accuse Kimberly of spreading "outrageous lies about my clients, including ridiculous fictional conspiracy theories" claiming that the negative evidence was falsified.