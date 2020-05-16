Malls star Frank Bielec died at age 72 on Friday.

Bielec's wife, Judy Bielec, she told TMZ that her husband suffered a heart attack on Thursday and was pronounced dead the following day at a Houston hospital.

The TLC network also confirmed the death of the famous designer, taking to Twitter with a publication in memory of creativity.

"A sad day for the TLC family as we learn of the death of the beloved Malls designer Frank Bielec, "the cheep read on saturday morning. "We will miss him and remember him fondly, his quirky style and wonderful sense of humor. We share our love and condolences with the entire Bielec family at this difficult time."

In the time since his death, his colleagues and friends at Bielec have shown a great deal of love, including Malls and Extreme Makeover: Home Edition host Ty Pennington.

"One of the defeated humans I was lucky enough to call friend," Pennington, 55. tweeted. "You will be missed, Frank."