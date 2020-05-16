Tom Hardy uses Real Gun for the movie Mobster & # 39; Capone & # 39;

Bron Studios

According to director Josh Trank, he employed a professional arms fighter to wield the weapon on the film set when it is not used for filming or rehearsing.

director Josh Trank he was so determined to have a real Tommy gun from the twenties in his new movie "Capone"A weapons Wrangler had to be on set at all times.

The weapon was a real and functional automatic weapon that would have been lethal if loaded.

"That was pretty much what everyone wanted to get off the set," Trank tells WENN. "It was a real weapon that they made."

"Because it is a working automatic weapon, which is illegal for a civilian, we had to have a professional gunman, who was the only person authorized to handle it unless Tom Hardy took him on stage or rehearsed with him." "

"The gunman would stand up from a safe distance and just watch. At one point I was allowed to hold him for a photo, which is on my Instagram. It's a great photo."

The weapon helped Hardy enter the ruthless gangster character Al Capone, as did the contact lenses and makeup created by Audrey doyle, who won a BAFTA award for his work with Hardy on the series. "Taboo"

"We spent a good year and a half tossing ideas back and forth about every aspect of his physique (Capone), and his voice and costumes," Trank explains. "We played with the different phases of syphilitic healing. What I did notice when we got to a more refined place with Tom's appearance in the film, for me, observationally, it was undeniable what Brando looks like." In addition to the prosthetic makeup look we had formed, there was a series of contact lenses specifically designed for the various stages of his physical decline throughout the film. "

"I think there were around four different contact lenses, starting with a little red in the eyes, then more darkness to red, and in the last scene of the movie they were completely swollen (bloodshot). He doesn't seem comfortable at all I could see. In some ways, that lack of comfort contributed to performance in many ways. "

"Then he had five hours of prosthetics on his face where there was a certain amount of brain sensation that comes with the kind of chemicals (for the adhesive) they need to put on it. I'm sure all of that led to him portraying someone who is in a physically degenerative state. "

"Capone" is now available as an on-demand release in the United States.