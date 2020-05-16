TLC Designer of LC Trading Spaces ’was 72 – Up News Info

Frank Bielec, a quirky interior designer who was a key part of the reality show. Malls, died at age 72. His death was confirmed by his wife, who said he passed away Friday at a hospital in Houston, Texas.

Bielec was part of Malls between 2000 and 2008. The show involved house swapping between two owners, who would then work with a team of designers to renovate a room on a budget of $ 1,000. Bielic's fun and warm style was an instant hit with viewers.

TLC



He began his career as an elementary school teacher, teaching art and social studies. But she got a master's degree in art and design, then left teaching to become a florist for 20 years. He then entered the cross-stitch business with his wife, Judy.

His big break on television came when he was standing for a protester at a convention. There, he was approached by an HGTV producer, who noted his pleasant style.