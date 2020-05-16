TLC Designer of LC Trading Spaces ’was 72 – Up News Info

Frank Bielec, a quirky interior designer who was a key part of the reality show. Malls, died at age 72. His death was confirmed by his wife, who said he passed away Friday at a hospital in Houston, Texas.
Bielec was part of Malls between 2000 and 2008. The show involved house swapping between two owners, who would then work with a team of designers to renovate a room on a budget of $ 1,000. Bielic's fun and warm style was an instant hit with viewers.
He began his career as an elementary school teacher, teaching art and social studies. But she got a master's degree in art and design, then left teaching to become a florist for 20 years. He then entered the cross-stitch business with his wife, Judy.
His big break on television came when he was standing for a protester at a convention. There, he was approached by an HGTV producer, who noted his pleasant style.
Bielic started with some special appearances on HGTV before Malls. On the show, she teamed up with Ty Pennington, Hildi Santo-Tomas, Vern Yip, Laurie Smith, Genevieve Gorder, Amy Wynn Pastor, and Doug Wilson to do decorating magic. He also appeared in the 2018 remake.
His colleagues remembered him fondly on social media:
