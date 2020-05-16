Tiny Harris shares a sweet photo of heiress Harris that captivates fans on the spot

Tiny Harris shared the sweetest photo of her daughter Heiress harris. In the image, the genius boy is wearing a cute mask, and Tiny sends fans a message about the importance of staying crownless. Take a look at the post below.

‘Keeping it cute and safe … @heiressdharris my 🌞 aunt @ emilycottle77 did it #StayCoronaFree & # 39 ;, Tiny captioned her photo.

A follower posted this: "She is so adorable and her mask is the cutest,quot;, and someone else also got excited about the girl: "I love it. Most kids don't wear a mask when they go out. Great example."

Someone else said: cute 2cute ❤️ Mom and Dad will make sure the pretty girl is safe, ’and a commenter posted this message:‘ It's sad to see these masked kids. It is not a normal way of life, but it is better to prevent than to die. She is beautiful! & # 39;

Another commenter posted this: ‘The Queen puts herself completely in her mask !! Cute! ’And someone else said," Hmm😏❤️, Heiress will do the fruit snack challenge @majorgirl. "

Another follower said it is sad to see children wearing masks and posted this message: "Awww idk why do I get sad every time I see a baby wearing a mask … I can't wait until this is over."

Someone else said, "It breaks my heart to see these children wearing masks," but prevention is better than cure, "and another follower posted this message, also praising the heiress:" Oh heiress, I love that purple mask. Tell Aunt I also need one, PURPLE is my signature color, baaabe. "

Earlier today, it was revealed that Tiny made her fans and followers happy when she shared a video with the heiress Harris singing one of her songs.

‘My baby loves #Xscape hahaha and I thought it was because of mom, but @iamlatocha is taking over! She loves something about Tocha … she made sure to tell me to send it to Tocha😩 #WhoCanIRunTo #Heiress #Xscape, "Tiny captioned her clip.

Ad

People praised Heiress as if there was no tomorrow.



Post views:

0 0