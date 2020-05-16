Thunderbirds greet SoCal frontline workers – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Frontline workers in Southern California received a loud salute Friday from the US Air Force Thunderbirds. USA

The military squadron flew over Los Angeles and San Diego to honor health and essential workers who keep the country going during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The air salute began in San Diego, traversing Orange County and Los Angeles.

"It is a great honor to be recognized by the military like this," said Dr. Sam Torbati, Cedars-Sinai Emergency Director. "Making the Air Force fly is a great thrill."

Torbati and other Cedars-Sinai employees observed the flyover from the top of the hospital parking structure.

"I think it is good to convey to all healthcare workers that we are appreciated and work very hard," said Jaryd Hochberger, another Cedars-Sinai staff member, adding that while he and others in the healthcare industry they don't They don't expect to be celebrated for the work they do, they appreciate being recognized for their service during the coronavirus pandemic.

"You know, we are living the dream every day, and it's the icing on the cake for us," he said.

The Thunderbirds, in association with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels. USA, They have spent the past few weeks waving to front-line workers across the country. Flights through Southland were swift, but had a lasting impact on those the military set out to honor.

"Finally having recognition for hard work is great," said Diana Gregory, who also works at Cedars-Sinai. "It's quite emotional, actually."