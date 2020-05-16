This G-Eazy TikTok trying to kiss Megan Thee Stallion is going viral

I'm not sure if you remember, but in February, Megan Thee Stallion and G-Eazy went out a lot and were very friendly:
It was an interesting time in pop culture. Like, no one could tell if they were dating, dating, friends, or a combination of all three.
Well, recently, a Tik Tok of them at a Miami club went viral. The Tok (yes, I am shortening it like this) has more than 1 million visits in just a few days.
In the clip, G-Eazy enters to kiss Meg …
I'm shrinking, gosh. Here it is in GIF version for the full experience.
Twitter obviously had thoughts and jokes:
Yikes I guess Meg wasn't lying when she tweeted this in February:
