This G-Eazy TikTok trying to kiss Megan Thee Stallion is going viral

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
I'm not sure if you remember, but in February, Megan Thee Stallion and G-Eazy went out a lot and were very friendly:

Megan Thee Stallion & G-Eazy is all the rage on Twitter after G-Eazy shared Instagram stories that hosted the rapper in Miami.

It was an interesting time in pop culture. Like, no one could tell if they were dating, dating, friends, or a combination of all three.

Well, recently, a Tik Tok of them at a Miami club went viral. The Tok (yes, I am shortening it like this) has more than 1 million visits in just a few days.

In the clip, G-Eazy enters to kiss Meg …

I'm shrinking, gosh. Here it is in GIF version for the full experience.

Twitter obviously had thoughts and jokes:

something about meg rejecting g ezy like that while her song is playing is so ... powerful

something about meg rejecting g ezy like that while her song is playing is so … powerful

Yikes I guess Meg wasn't lying when she tweeted this in February:

