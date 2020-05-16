These celebrities make a surprising turn to the porn industry

When their top jobs no longer provide enough income to support them financially, these actors, TV stars, and even fighters turn to the adult film business to make ends meet.

Up News Info –

It is no secret that the reality of show business is not always full of bombardment and glitz. While the likes of Jay Z, Oprah Winfrey, Gwyneth Paltrow and Kylie Jenner Having managed to build their own business empires from their record sales and movie or television salaries, many lesser-known actors and musicians are struggling to come to an end at their daily concerts.

Therefore, it is not surprising that some artists and actors have given up their singing and acting aspirations for more established jobs in hopes of securing routine financial income. But some of these wrestling stars refused to go the normal route and instead took a dramatic turn for the porn industry for their own reasons.

Now that they may have become familiar faces on adult sites, here is a quick reminder of where these stars were before they decided to strip for the camera.

1. Chad Johnson Instagram Chad Johnson It is always full of controversy, both on and off the screen. After his much hated appearance in "High school"season 12, he went on to star in a number of other reality shows namely"Bachelor in Paradise","Famous bachelor"and"Celebrity Big Brother"United Kingdom Apparently having reached his limit as a reality TV star, the former real estate agent announced last April that he planned to move to Las Vegas to launch his porn career." I'm tired of Hollywood fucking it up basically. ! "The 32-year-old heartthrob told the Daily Mail his surprising decision." I need money, I have to solve something, this is a way to regain power. "

2. Rachel Swimmer

Rachel Swimmer, professionally known as Tasha Reign, is a full-fledged pornstar. But before that, she was best known as one of the cast of the popular reality series "Lagoon beach: The Real Orange County. "As soon as he reached adulthood, the former reality star began his career in the adult entertainment industry, becoming a professional stripper in 2008. He filmed his first adult film in 2010 at age The 21-year-old has since appeared in several other porn movies, before launching her own adult production studio in 2012. "I knew I wanted to be naked on camera since I was in high school," she once said of their aspiration: "I went to LA Direct Models in Studio City, and I just walked through the door and asked if I could be a porn star."

3. Scott Schwartz WENN / Nicky Nelson While the financial situation forces Scott Schwartz To make the transition from child actor to adult film industry, he didn't go straight to becoming a porn star. Despite seeing it as "out of the ordinary," she started working behind the scenes and in non-sexual minor roles, before finally starring in adult films in sexual roles in the 1990s. "At the time, financially, I didn't it was going very well, "he explained his situation. "Movie royalties don't pay much." But it's safe to say that Scott did not fully enjoy that path. He left the adult film business in 2000 and began pursuing his acting career again in 2006.

4. Jaimee Foxworth Instagram Jaimee Foxworth He is another former child actor who was not so lucky in his acting career after his days as Judy Winslow in the comedy "Family Matters" of the 80s-90s. With very little acting work in the years after her character's cancellation from the show, she tried out a music career by releasing an album as part of the R&B music group. SHE. in 1997, but found little or no luck. When singing couldn't provide for her and her family either, she finally starred in six adult films under the stage name Crave between 2000-2002, a decision she was not proud of. "My family fell through hard times, so I started doing things that probably weren't [sic] the best decision for young women," she confessed about her past.

5. Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt Instagram When they were starring "The hills" Heidi Montag and Spencer pratt They were known for often creating drama and continued to do so off-screen. After their unceremonious departure from the MTV series in 2010, the couple, who always comes as a package, announced the separation, and Spencer claimed that their marriage had been fake and that it was only part of "The Hills." In the midst of her divorce proceedings, she made a shocking claim that she is going to sell a sex video with Heidi. Steve Hirsch, co-CEO of Vivid Entertainment, confirmed that the company was negotiating a deal with Spencer to release the sex tape, but never saw the light of day as Speidi finally met and suspended her divorce just two months after the filing. . for divorce %MINIFYHTMLca7fc7d1842e74599c7b600c3a9f4de515%

6. Chyna WENN / FayesVision As a former professional wrestler Chyna, whose real name was Joan Marie Laurer, had a brilliant record on WWF. After having won numerous championships, he appeared in various television shows and movies, and posed for the men's magazine Playboy, before making his adult film debut with the 2004 video "1 Night in China". Thereafter, she earned the title as a sex symbol and was known for her distinctive role as a porn version of a superhero, including as She-Hulk in "Avengers XXX" and "She-Hulk XXX" on Vivid. Before her passing in 2016, Chyna said she really had no ambition to go to porn and was instead "making lemonade with lemons" after her video and X-Pac He was released "without his permission".

7. Dustin Diamond Instagram Dustin Diamond He was not so fortunate with his foray into the adult film industry. After his appearances on various reality shows like "Celebrity Fit Club"and"Celebrity Big Brother"It did not help revive his acting career, the actor, best known for playing Screech"Saved by the Bell"He filmed and leaked his own sex tape in 2006." At the time everyone was making a sex tape, "he explained his reason for doing so." Then my friend said, 'Damn it, friend! A Screech video has to be worth at least a million! I thought, 'You know, you could be right!' "But Dustin didn't get the money or fame he hoped for. In later years, he tried to rebuild his reputation, claiming that it wasn't actually in the sex tape, but rather a" stunt double "with his added image.

8. Farrah Abraham Instagram Unlike in most cases where celebrities lost their top jobs before turning to porn, Farrah AbrahamHis foray into the adult entertainment industry cost him his role in "Teenage motherOne's mother first connected with a pornstar James Deen in 2013 for a "leaked" sex video titled "Farrah Superstar: Backdoor Teen Mom", before returning for "Farrah 2: Backdoor and More". However, it wasn't until 2017 when she decided to return to the adult film industry that she was fired from the MTV show. However, the 28-year-old is also a fairly prolific author, having written several erotic novels including "Love Through LimeLight", "The Secret's Out" and "In the Making".

9. Tom Sizemore WENN Tom SizemoreThe colorful acting career can only be challenged by her outrageous personal life. The actor from "The Saving Private Ryan" and "Black Hawn Down," who had been battling drug addiction since he was 15 years old and was convicted of domestic violence and accused of sexual abuse among other legal issues he faced, He released his own sex video titled "The Tom Sizemore Sex Scandal" in 2005 through Vivid Entertainment. In the video, the 58-year-old actor was shown having sex with various women and even bragging about having sex with a 19-year-old. Paris Hilton. The hotel heiress later denied her claim, claiming it was Tom's ploy to increase sales.

10. Nadya & # 39; Octomom & # 39; Suleman WENN %MINIFYHTMLca7fc7d1842e74599c7b600c3a9f4de516% Raising a total of 14 children, including a set of octuplets, as a single mother, it's understandable that Nadya Suleman a.k.a. Octomom has a lot to offer. With plenty of television appearances after reaching fame in the late 2000s, he earned enough paychecks to pay his bills, but things fell in 2012, when he filed for personal bankruptcy, with only $ 50,000 in assets. and up to $ 1 million in debt. After a failed attempt to launch a music career, the 44-year-old former reality show star appeared in the 2012 adult film "Octomom Home Alone," which earned him the Best AVN Celebrity Sex Tape Award. . She also worked as an adult animation dancer in men's clubs.