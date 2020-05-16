The wife of a tycoon vanishes. Norway now has a national obsession.

FJELLHAMAR, Norway – Her last phone call was at 9:14 a.m., when her husband, one of Norway's wealthiest men, passed under security cameras outside the doors of his energy and property investment company. Not much later that morning, more than 18 months ago, Anne-Elisabeth Falkevik Hagen, 68, disappeared from her home in the Oslo suburbs.
When the Norwegian police investigated, they found only a plastic strip, a shoe print, and some bloodstains, as well as Ms. Hagen's cell phone. The couple's new puppy was locked in the bathroom, and on his bed was a poorly written, but highly detailed ransom note, asking for $ 9.5 million, to be paid in a dark cryptocurrency called Monero.
Initially, the police treated the matter as a simple kidnapping and ransom case, and asked the Norwegian media to remain silent. However, after a few months, the police became increasingly convinced that the clues they found in the house had been planted to deceive them and hide the fact that Ms. Hagen was actually killed.
That growing sentence led the police in January 2019 to let the public know the secret, hoping that someone, somewhere, can shed light on what happened.
But without a body, a murder weapon or a clear motive, the police were forced to release Mr. Hagen a week later by order of the Norwegian Supreme Court.
From the moment it was revealed, Ms. Hagen's disappearance, and her possible murder, has gripped this Scandinavian nation, where murders are rare and crime is primarily a subject of television series and fiction books.
Along the way, he has propelled a jazz-loving police detective to unwanted fame, with each move chosen by two investigative reporters. Above all, it has become an obsessive national whim, with most people suspecting that Ms. Hagen's husband of nearly five decades is to blame.
"We have never seen anything like this in Norway," said Leif Lier, a former Oslo police chief known for recovering the Edvard Munch "Scream,quot; after the painting was stolen in 1994. "I follow every turn and every turn."
On the day of the disappearance, October 31, 2018, Mr. Hagen returned home from work around lunchtime to find the ransom note. His wife's cell phone showed an unanswered call from an electrician at 9:48 a.m., indicating the time of her disappearance sometime before that, police said. Employees have confirmed that Mr. Hagen was currently working at his office complex, eight minutes from the house.
Mr. Hagen, who is worth around $ 190 million, made his fortune as the founder of a utility company, Elkraft, which serves the whole of Scandinavia. It also has a large ski resort and other properties.
Initially, in 1993, the couple, who have three adult children, changed their marriage contract, according to public records, to stipulate that in the event of a divorce, she would only get the furniture, a car, and the right to keep the land. that she inherited from her parents.
At first, that seemed to eliminate financial considerations as a reason for Mr. Hagen to kill his wife. But legal experts quickly raised doubts that the deal will stay in court.
Mr. Hagen's attorney, Svein Holden, said the couple had not experienced any marital turmoil at the time they disappeared.
"Throughout the marriage there have been times that have been difficult," he said, "but they had no recent problems."
Mr. Hagen, who denies having been involved in the disappearance of his wife, suggested to the police that he could have made enemies who wanted to hurt him by injuring his wife, his lawyer said. If he had such enemies, however, he was casual about security arrangements.
The modest family home on a cul-de-sac outside Oslo has no security cameras, and visitors can walk directly to the door. His neighbor, Rolf Arne Letvik, said that he and Hagen both built their houses in 1980.
"Our children grew up together here," said Letvik, adding from Ms. Hagen: "He was a very kind, friendly and outgoing person."
Mr. Hagen's address and private phone number can easily be found online, although he is somewhat of a technophobe. He never approaches a computer, cannot write an email, and keeps the passcode of his old scratched Nokia phone on the screen, says his lawyer.
In the weeks after the crime, long before Hagen became a suspect, the family and police had conducted negotiations with the suspected hijackers, communicating through small bitcoin sales. Different payments corresponded to different requests and responses.
However, after initial contact, weeks would pass without anyone knowing about the alleged hijackers. Finally, frustrated by the slow pace of the investigation, the police decided to allow the media to report what They knew. Still, the investigation went nowhere.
In July, Mr. Hagen transferred a little over $ 1 million to the alleged kidnappers with the promise that they would provide evidence that Ms. Hagen was still alive. But none came close.
The investigation was being conducted by a fourth-generation police officer, Tommy Broske, who was chairing a team of 200. Mr. Broske, 48, who in his spare time plays drums in a jazz band, The Whereabouts, He had made a name for himself by guarding Norway's wild border with Sweden, competing with drug dealers and a gang of motorcyclists, the Bandits.
But he said last year that this was "the most demanding case I've ever investigated," all under the gaze of a national obsession with mystery.
Working methodically despite the pressures, Broske began to eliminate possible scenarios. Suicide was ruled out, as was Ms. Hagen's decision to flee. In any case, the police reasoned, why would he leave such a complex ransom note and have someone pose as a kidnapper and negotiate with the police and family?
“They investigated the kidnapping until the beginning of this year; They couldn't rule it out, "said Adne Husby Sandnes, who with his colleague Gordon Andersen has mastered the information on the case." But when the police were sure there was never a kidnapping, they went to arrest. "
"Statistically more often it is the husband," added Sandnes. "But this case has always been surprising."
He and Mr. Andersen, his colleague in the Norwegian newspaper VG, are a kind of strange couple. Mr. Andersen, 48, has five children and is covered in tattoos, while Mr. Sandnes is 26 and drives a 2000 Porsche 911. But they got several scoops on the case, revealing the contents of the memo from ransom, the million dollars. payment that Mr. Hagen made and the ransom amount that the alleged kidnappers originally demanded.
"After 18 months of investigation, the police have reached a point where we believe there is sufficient reason to suspect that Tom Hagen has committed the murder or complicity in the murder of Anne-Elisabeth Falkevik Hagen," Broske said in a statement. .
"We now believe that there was no kidnapping and that there was never genuine negotiations," he said in the statement. "In other words, we believe there was a clear and well-planned attempt to trick the police."
A local court confirmed the arrest warrant and placed Mr. Hagen in custody. But then the Supreme Court ordered his release.
"There was no reasonable reason to suspect my client, two out of three judges ruled," said Holden, an attorney for Hagen.
The police attempted to arrest Mr. Hagen the same day, May 8, but that failed. Then they came up with a new suspect, a cryptocurrency expert who has not been identified in the Norwegian media. He was released two days later, but was charged with assistance for the kidnapping.
"This is simple. He wanted my client to invest, and my client did not do this," said Mr. Holden. He added that he wondered why the police were not devoting more resources to finding Ms. Hagen.
"The police are in a tunnel," he said. "They can't see anything but Mr. Hagen."
For now, Mr. Broske's investigation has stalled, but he said he was determined to break the case.
"Our goal remains to find Anne-Elisabeth Falkevik Hagen," prosecutors wrote in a statement after Mr. Hagen was released. "We want to find out what happened to her and who has a role in the case."