The Tiny Harris video featuring the girl heir Harris singing one of LaTocha's songs will brighten your day!

Tiny Harris made her fans and followers happy when she shared a video with the heiress Harris singing one of her songs. Check out the genius girl in action in the following clip.

‘My baby loves #Xscape hahaha and I thought it was because of mom, but @iamlatocha is taking over! She loves herself a little bit of Tocha … she made sure to tell me to send it to Tocha😩 #WhoCanIRunTo #Heiress #Xscape, "Tiny captioned her clip.

A follower said, "I like your version better," who can I turn to? to share this stingy place? Who can I run to? I'm in love "& # 39;

Kandi Burruss skipped the comments and burst into tears over the baby heiress.

Someone else said: "I am waiting hahaha. I knew it was Kandi from the first week, her voice has a distinctive sound that cannot be masked like Gladys Patti and Chaka. Something about blocked women and distinctive sounds."

Another follower posted this: ‘Omg Heiressss has voices! I'm in loooovee 🗣 I sing lil baby 💕 she's too cute! Little birth stars ⭐️ darling ’

One commenter wrote, "She's too cute! Her lil gum and the lol pronunciation. Who can I run to when I need Lovveeeee too? She's love."

Somoene also spoke about the heiress and wrote: Si Siing Pooh! My little Heir Bear has voices man! 🎤 @majorgirl and @ troubleman31 You all have a True Star 🌟 on your hands ’, while another follower posted this:‘ Ommgggg Heiress! You are perfect! Sing baby!

Another follower said, "She needs her own show already overloaded with tenderness," and a fan posted this: "The future singer left and sings that song baby yesssss🙌🏾❤️ and sings it as if he wants to."

Other than this, Tiny recently shared a clip dating back to 22 years ago where he was doing his best alongside Xscape, and fans say he is twinning with Toya Johnson's girl Reign Rushing.



