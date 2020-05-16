The star of & # 39; Modern Family & # 39; Fred Willard passed away

WENN

The legend of the comedy who starred in & # 39; Anchorman & # 39; and & # 39; Everybody Loves Raymond & # 39; He died at the age of 86 only a couple of weeks before his final project comes out.

Comedy Icon Fred Willard He has died at 86 years old.

The "The best in showThe star's daughter, Hope, reveals that she passed away "very peacefully" late on Friday, May 15, 2020.

She told TMZ: "He kept moving, working, and making us happy to the end. We love him very much. We will miss him forever."

The Ohio native made his screen debut in the mid-1960s with small roles in television series such as "Guns and Petticoats"and"Get smart", and went on to enjoy a career spanning more than five decades.

Known for his work on the fake documentary genre, he was famous for starring in Rob reiner& # 39; s "This is lumbar puncture"in 1984, and collaborating with the filmmaker Christopher Guest in "Waiting for Guffman","A strong wind","For your consideration"and"Pets"

They also joined for 2000's "Best in Show" and for Will Ferrell& # 39; s "Anchorman"movies, in which Willard portrayed news director Ed Harken.

He joined the cast of successful comedies "Everybody loves Raymond"Earning three Emmy nominations in the early 2000s for playing Hank, while he earned a fourth Emmy in 2010 for"Modern Family"in which he acted as Phil DunphyFrank's father.

Willard later appeared in the American soap "The daring and the pretty", landing a Daytime Emmy in 2015.

Her other credits include movies like "The wedding planner","Harold and Kumar go to the white castle","Little chicken"and"WALL-E"as well as television shows"Roseanne","Two boys and a girl","Ally McBeal","Sister sister","That 70's show","Family man"and"Back to you"

Your final project, next Steve Carell comedy series "Space force"will premiere on Netflix on May 29, 2020.

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis, who is married to Christopher Guest, led the Willard tributes on social media on Saturday.

"How lucky we all could enjoy Fred Willard's gifts," he tweeted. "He is now with his missed Mary (deceased wife who died in 2018). Thank you for the deep laugh, Mr. Willard."

Co-star of Willard's "Spinal Tap" Michael McKean He was also one of the first to remember his old friend, posting: "I am speechless, a state Fred Willard never found himself in. My friend for over 40 years, a great comic actor who had no competition because there was only one of him. We were all very lucky. Bye, Fred. "