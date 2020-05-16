The Staffords list their $ 6.5 million home for sale – Up News Info Detroit

With trade rumors surrounding Lions QB Matthew Stafford, some question whether he will play this season. As reported in an NFL.com article, Stafford told ESPN that he loves being a Detroit Lion and leading the team.

However, with the rumors, the Staffords are selling their $ 6.5 million home on Bloomfield Twp. The home has 5 beds, 7 baths, and over 7,700 square feet. Foot. with 441 feet of frontage on Long Lake.

Kelly Stafford wrote on Instagram that they no longer prefer to have a pool or live on a lake with a fourth child on the way. According to MliveShe wrote: "No speculation is needed," said Kelly Stafford. "We are about to have our fourth child and I personally don't want to live in a lake or have a pool with four children under the age of 3. That is why it is on the market. It makes us very sad. That house has been amazing. We will never have a house like this. So it is a super sad thing, but it makes us feel better knowing that there are no real dangers of having little ones running through all the bodies of water. So that's the reason .

As the commercials say "But wait! There is more!". MLive reports that the house also has five fireplaces, a glass elevator to all three floors of the house, and an indoor half-court basketball court with Pistons floors when they played at the Silverdome.

After a busy Sunday in the countryside … if you're lucky enough to be the buyer of this palatial home, you can unwind with a 625-bottle wine cellar while relaxing in hot / cold tubs, sauna, and the largest infinity pool from Michigan.

With what will be his 12 seasons with the Lions, Stafford, 32, had two back injuries that affected him, missing the last eight games in 2019. Now he says he is completely healthy and ready for 2020. Below are some more photos of his $ 6.5 million Long Lake home.

