The return of the Bundesliga to action, the great victory in Dortmund demonstrate that the "new normal,quot; is not as abnormal as many suggest

At some point, perhaps when rising star Erling Haaland hit with a perfect touch on a quick break from Borussia Dortmund, it became clear that what we were seeing on Saturday morning should not be about what was missing but what was missing. happening.

There was so much regret over the absence of spectators that the German Bundesliga became the first major professional league to return to the stage since March, when the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered big sports. There was too much oversight that soccer in a big way was once again being contested.

And this was in a big way, although not so much on the side of FC Schalke 04 as on Dortmund.

Borussia Dortmund's 4-0 victory, in the first major team sporting event on American television in two months, showed much of what we have been missing. Basically there were no fans, but this was as annoying as the broadcast demanded. It was a game and it was compelling.

This is our new normal, at least for a time, and it wasn't as abnormal as some insisted. And the more of this we can accumulate in the coming months in North America, whether it's the return of the NHL, NBA, MLS, Major League Baseball or NWSL and WNBA, the more normal it will feel here.

Haaland has been a revelation for Dortmund since the club, as per its custom, explored the 19-year-old Norwegian and saw his talent verified in a Champions League group stage loss to Liverpool. He was bought for $ 22 million from RB Salzburg of Austria in January and has scored 10 goals in six Bundesliga starts.

The tenth of them came in the 29th minute against Schalke, Haaland positioned himself in the area to launch a cross-over from far end Thorgan Hazard and hit him to the left side of the goal. Dortmund received two from Raphael Guerreiro of Portugal, the second in a shot off the start that completed a counterattack in the second half. In the Bundesliga standings, Dortmund reduced its deficit behind Bayern Munich's first place to a single point, although with Bayern being set for a game at Sunday noon ET against 12th place in the Berlin Union in FS1.

The only genuine disappointment in all of this, from an American perspective, was that the U-17's American star, Gio Reyna, had been assigned his first start for Dortmund, but ended up getting hurt in pregame warm-ups. And Schalke wasted what was largely a stellar performance by USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie, whose frequent intercessions couldn't solve all of his team's defensive problems.

"In a situation like this, you should try to have fun," Dortmund midfielder Julian Brandt said after the game. "What's better than coming back with a result like this?"

There is no doubt that this game would have had a different feeling if it had been played under normal circumstances. The scene at Dortmund's Westfalenstadion, which has a capacity of 81,365, is typically one of the most electric in world sport.

However, those who watch soccer religiously, which is the majority of those who watch soccer, have probably seen hundreds of games with minimal crowd participation. The U-20 and U-17 World Cups? CONCACAF Youth Qualifiers? The Toulon tournament? Those games are rarely played with any mass impact.

I have followed the Columbus Crew for almost two decades. I never attended a game at Crew Stadium that reached more than half capacity. When I sat in the stands in the 2008 Eastern Conference Final, I practically had a fight for myself. Watching on television, almost every Crew home game for the past twelve years, the empty seats seemed only slightly less numerous than was evident on Saturday in Dortmund.

It has never mattered. The investment in the game fluctuates according to the consequence, the identity of the competitors and the esteem of the competition.

The Bundesliga has not been a high priority league for many American fans, other than monitoring the adventures of the many Americans who perform there. However, as it is the only game in town, this represented an opportunity to examine its appeal in its purest sense, and Dortmund surely complied.

It was interesting that the Dortmund players chose at the end to come together and applaud what would have been the stadium's Yellow Wall, undecorated and light gray this time, as they would after any home win. There were a handful of audible cheers, perhaps from team employees, where it would otherwise be a roar.

Goal celebrations were silenced. No unnecessary touches and certainly less complacency. This was purely sporty. He was carrying more than we could have imagined.