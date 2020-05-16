The Moon "disappeared,quot; 900 years ago, and scientists discovered why – BGR

The mysterious disappearance of the Moon from the sky in 1100 has just received an explanation from scientists.

Volcanic activity on Earth is believed to have thrown ash into the sky and obscured the view of the Moon.

Investigators suspect that a volcano in Japan was responsible.

Earth's Moon is a constant. It gets up night after night, and assuming you have an unobstructed view from the weather or geography, it's hard to miss. So, you can understand why, in the year 1100, when the Moon seemed to disappear from the sky, people were quite worried. The moon's bizarre disappearance act was documented observers, and scientists may have discovered exactly what happened.

In a new study published in Scientific reports, the researchers offer an interesting explanation of why the Moon seemed to fade, and believe that volcanoes on Earth were to blame.

A description of the event, written in Anglo-Saxon. Peterborough Chronicle, paints a sharp picture of what observers saw when they looked at the sky.

"On the fifth night of the month of May the moon appeared, shining in the afternoon, and little by little its light diminished, so that, as soon as night came, it was completely extinguished, that neither the light nor the orb, nor was anything seen at all, "says the account. “And it went on like that until almost the day, and then it appeared shining full and bright. All night long the sky was very clear, and the stars above all the skies shone very bright. "

The Moon, it seemed to those who observed it, disappeared and then reappeared before their eyes, while the distant stars remained bright and luminous. Undoubtedly, it's a strange phenomenon, but the researchers were able to establish a link between the strange sighting and an increase in volcanic activity confirmed by ice core samples and tree-ring data.

The team notes that the deposits of volcanic material that would have settled between 1108 and 1113 were found in ice samples, pointing to the "forgotten,quot; volcanic activity that may explain the sudden disappearance of the Moon. The material shot up into the sky by a volcanic eruption can stay in the air for years, producing what is called a stratospheric aerosol veil made up of tiny particles that would have obscured the moon's faint glow while allowing the bright light from the stars will penetrate it.

The study also includes references to ancient accounts of poor crop yields and bad weather that could also be attributed to volcanic ash in the atmosphere and volcanic debris settlement over a large area.

Exactly which volcano erupted is unknown, but one of the team's strong suspicions is that Mount Asama in what is now central Japan may be one of the culprits. There may also be multiple undocumented eruptions at more than one location, but the jury is still pending on that particular detail.

Image Source: NASA