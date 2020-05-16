"The Funniest Person You Worked With" – Up News Info

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>"The Funniest Person You Worked With" - Deadline
%MINIFYHTMLcbd90fe5bc1d75cfe7dbfaeea8a3fb7a16%

Posthumous accolades are coming to comic actor Fred Willard, whose career spanned 50 years in film, television, theater, and nightclubs.

Willard, a four-time Emmy nominee, was known for characters who seemed a bit out of the ordinary. But his real-life personal warmth and quick wit made him a Hollywood favorite and kept him working until the end of his life, work still to be seen.

These are some of the first reactions to his death:

%MINIFYHTMLcbd90fe5bc1d75cfe7dbfaeea8a3fb7a18%

%MINIFYHTMLcbd90fe5bc1d75cfe7dbfaeea8a3fb7a19%%MINIFYHTMLcbd90fe5bc1d75cfe7dbfaeea8a3fb7a20%

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here