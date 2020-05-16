"The Funniest Person You Worked With" – Up News Info

Posthumous accolades are coming to comic actor Fred Willard, whose career spanned 50 years in film, television, theater, and nightclubs.

Willard, a four-time Emmy nominee, was known for characters who seemed a bit out of the ordinary. But his real-life personal warmth and quick wit made him a Hollywood favorite and kept him working until the end of his life, work still to be seen.

These are some of the first reactions to his death:

Fred Willard was the funniest person I have ever worked with. He was a sweet and wonderful man. – Steve Carell (@SteveCarell) May 16, 2020

One of the great honors of my life. Everything I have known about comedy, Fred Willard already knew or invented. RIP … Sorry if this was a little off topic, but just guess how much I can do bench press. Come on, what do you think? Guess what? #fredwillard pic.twitter.com/UoJnGcWR8a – Rob McClure (@RobMcClure) May 16, 2020 %MINIFYHTMLcbd90fe5bc1d75cfe7dbfaeea8a3fb7a17%

Ok … Fred Willard going is just a big honking. I'm going to put on the headphones and cook an old-fashioned beef stew for those quarantined here. I loved its president at LOIS & CLARK. He had a face that as soon as it hit the screen I started to smile because I knew it. – Harry Knowles (@ headgeek666) May 16, 2020