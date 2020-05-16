The fourth generation of U de M nursing students performs a virtual pinning ceremony at home – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Students in the University of Minnesota nursing program generally participate in a century-long tradition on graduation day. The nursing setting ceremony began at the U de M in 1913.
But for the first time, the in-person ceremony was canceled. Like many graduation ceremonies, COVID-19's concerns forced the ceremony to move online.
"When I first heard the news that it had been canceled, I was definitely disappointed because that is a milestone we look forward to," said Valina Jean-Louis, a graduate of the U of M School of Nursing in Madison, Wisconsin.
Instead, Valina watched the virtual pinning ceremony on YouTube on Saturday morning when her mother, Tanis Jean-Louis, gave her the pin they sent her in the mail. This was a special moment for both of them because Tanis is also a nurse, and so are her mother and grandmother. Valina is the fourth generation of nurses in his family.
For the home ceremony, Valina wore her grandmother's nursing cape, which has the embroidered letters "RAH,quot; for the Royal Alexander Hospital in Edmonton, Canada, where her grandmother graduated. Then her grandmother embroidered the U of M emblem on the other side of the cape, and Valina's mother placed her pin from the Foot Hills Hospital in Calgary, Canada, since 1985 on her cape.
"It's special because I didn't end up buying a dress for graduation, so it's great to be able to wear my grandmother's cape that has so much more meaning," said Valina Jean-Louis.
Valina is now ready to return to Minneapolis and work at one of the University of Minnesota hospitals, and begin a career that is needed now more than ever.
"It was great to see how the world has a new appreciation for nurses and just realize how truly important they are," said Valina Jean-Louis.
"I think it will make a difference," said Tanis Jean-Louis.
U of M administrators still plan to hold a ceremony in person when it is safe to do so.
