The fourth generation of U de M nursing students performs a virtual pinning ceremony at home – Up News Info

Latest news | Community Resources | COVID-19 Information | Download our application | CBSN Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Students in the University of Minnesota nursing program generally participate in a century-long tradition on graduation day. The nursing setting ceremony began at the U de M in 1913.

But for the first time, the in-person ceremony was canceled. Like many graduation ceremonies, COVID-19's concerns forced the ceremony to move online.

"When I first heard the news that it had been canceled, I was definitely disappointed because that is a milestone we look forward to," said Valina Jean-Louis, a graduate of the U of M School of Nursing in Madison, Wisconsin.

Instead, Valina watched the virtual pinning ceremony on YouTube on Saturday morning when her mother, Tanis Jean-Louis, gave her the pin they sent her in the mail. This was a special moment for both of them because Tanis is also a nurse, and so are her mother and grandmother. Valina is the fourth generation of nurses in his family.

%MINIFYHTML73642abd2be015fc15d7a1526158187a17%

For the home ceremony, Valina wore her grandmother's nursing cape, which has the embroidered letters "RAH,quot; for the Royal Alexander Hospital in Edmonton, Canada, where her grandmother graduated. Then her grandmother embroidered the U of M emblem on the other side of the cape, and Valina's mother placed her pin from the Foot Hills Hospital in Calgary, Canada, since 1985 on her cape.

"It's special because I didn't end up buying a dress for graduation, so it's great to be able to wear my grandmother's cape that has so much more meaning," said Valina Jean-Louis.

Valina is now ready to return to Minneapolis and work at one of the University of Minnesota hospitals, and begin a career that is needed now more than ever.

"It was great to see how the world has a new appreciation for nurses and just realize how truly important they are," said Valina Jean-Louis.

"I think it will make a difference," said Tanis Jean-Louis.

U of M administrators still plan to hold a ceremony in person when it is safe to do so.

%MINIFYHTML73642abd2be015fc15d7a1526158187a18%

CONTACT US: Do you have a story about the COVID-19 pandemic to share with us? Please contact us here