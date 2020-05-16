The director of ‘Humpday’ and ‘Your Sister’s Sister’ was 54 years old – Up News Info

Lynn Shelton, director, writer, and producer known for her work on Humpday and more recently the drama series Little fires everywhere died Friday in Los Angeles, a Shelton representative told Up News Info. She was 54 years old.

Shelton died of complications from a previously unidentified blood disorder, her representative said.

The Hollywood veteran was the lead voice for the new American independent film movement of the 2000s, employing her signature style for award-winning films including Your sister's sister (2011) From outside to inside (2018) and last year Trust sword. His television directing credits included Crazy men, Radiance and as mentioned earlier, Little fires everywhere, from Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine, Kerry Washington's Simpson Street and ABC Signature Studios, which Hulu released in the United States in March.

Shelton was born on August 27, 1965 in Oberlin, Ohio and grew up in Seattle. After high school, he attended Oberlin College in Ohio and then the University of Washington School of Drama. He moved to New York and completed a Master of Fine Arts degree in photography and related media at the Manhattan School of Visual Arts.

She is survived by her son Milo Seal, her husband of many years, Kevin Seal, her parents Wendy and Alan Roedell and David "Mac" Shelton and Frauke Rynd. He is also survived by his brothers David Shelton, Robert Rynd and his sister Tanya Rynd, as well as Marc Maron, with whom he spent the last year of his life.